The PEI Certified Organic Producers Cooperative is moving full steam ahead with three special projects identified at the group's inaugural summit last December.
Working groups were established to explore the idea of developing an organic land network, increasing organic grains and oilseeds production and developing a local food hub. Karen Murchison, who is the research coordinator for the group, said significant progress has been made on all three fronts.
"We have identified a possible site for the food hub and we hope to have something in place by June," she said.
Murchison noted the centre would provide a central location for collecting, receiving and distributing organic products to the food service industry. She stressed this would not be a direct sale to consumers, noting that is already happening through farmer's markets and community supported agriculture. The research coordinator the cooperative is now in the process of securing funding and hopes to hire staff to man the location in the near future.
On the land front, she noted a survey of landowners conducted earlier this year has identified over 2,000 acres of land that could be used for certified organic production. Murchison said most of the work so far as been with Island residents and she is expecting that number will increase significantly as they make more contact with non-resident owners.
The main objectives of the (PEI COPC) Organic Land Network are to: improve soil health, promote certified organic methods, and ensure farmland is accessible to farmers (in particular, new farmers and PEI COPC members).
"We were really pleased with the interest shown to this point," she said. "The network is being established as a separate legal entity and that work is now in the process."
Murchison said some matches of landowners and organic farmers have already been made, and they will be doing work throughout the fall and winter to ensure the land database is up and running in time for the 2022 growing season.
She said the focus of the grains and oilseeds working group quickly changed from the possibility of building infrastructure to working with the PEI Grain Elevator Corporation and other companies in the grains and oilseeds sector in the province.
She said the research done by the cooperative has shown there is potential for producers to tap into high value markets but a significant volume must be in place for that to happen. She said a cost of production database is now being developed for some potential crops to help growers decide if the costs will justify the potentially higher returns.
Murchison said all three projects are key pegs in the cooperative's goal to have 80,000 acres in organic production by the end of the decade. To put that into perspective, there were approximately 85,000 acres of potatoes planted in the province last year.
