Long-time 4-H leader and volunteer Nancy Orr has received a lifetime Honourary Membership in 4-H Canada.
She received the honour in a virtual ceremony in late February along with Duane Bristow of Saskatchewan. Nancy Orr has been a leader both within the 4-H community, and beyond, notably as the first female provincial court judge, and the first female Provincial Chief Judge, and as a distinguished champion of Canadian amateur hockey.
Throughout the years, Ms. Orr has served as a role model to youth in her club, and to her fellow 4-H leaders on Prince Edward Island, dedicating her knowledge, time and resources to 4-H, including as Chair of the PEI 4-H Trust. In 2009, Ms. Orr was recognized as 4-H Canada’s National Volunteer Leader of the Year. At both the provincial and national levels, Ms. Orr has been a generous donor to both the 4-H PEI Trust, as well as the Canadian 4-H Foundation. Sponsored by Farm Credit Canada, 4-H Canada’s Honourary Membership recognizes individuals who have embodied 4-H Canada values through their life and have delivered outstanding services to one or more levels of the organization. The recognition was created in 1950 to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to 4-H in Canada. With the addition of Duane Bristow and Nancy Orr, there are now 73-lifetime Honourary Members.
“The contributions made by both Duane Bristow and Nancy Orr have been instrumental to the success of the 4-H movement, at the regional, provincial and national levels,” says Valerie Stone, Chair of the 4-H Canada Board of Directors. “In becoming lifetime Honourary Members of 4-H Canada, both Duane and Nancy are joining a special class of service-driven individuals, who have made significant and lasting impacts to the 4-H program in Canada.”
