The provincial government is to be commended for stepping up to the plate to provide some help to producers impacted by Post Tropical Storm Dorian after Ottawa turned its back on a joint AgriRecovery application.
The $1 million is far short of the $12 million the industry documented in a submission spearheaded by the PEI Federation of Agriculture. However, we are a small province under intense financial pressures at the best of times and these are most definitely not the best of times.
Malpeque MP Wayne Easter was certainly not shy about criticizing his own government, especially the bureaucracy at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. The veteran MP and former national president of the National Farmers Union was never shy in his criticism when on the opposition benches but it is unusual for a government backbencher to speak out in such a fashion.
While producers have been dealing with the financial impacts of the storm for almost 18 months, they were hopeful there would be some financial help coming. The provincial help is targeted to corn, crambe and fruit crops only, meaning livestock producers who were forced to source more expensive feed or used a product with less nutritional value now have no choice but to absorb the losses or try to make them up in some other way-- both challenging in the current climate.
The more long-term issue for farmers not only in PEI but right across the country is the precedent that has been set. As Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson points out, rejections under the AgriRecovery program (which is designed to help with extraordinary expenses due to weather related events) are rare. Certainly nobody is denying this fit the criteria in that regard. Ottawa's argument is simply that other programs like AgriStability, crop insurance and AgriInvest should be sufficient to absorb the losses.
Easter was a member of the federal agriculture committee when AgriRecovery was developed and he maintains it was designed just for an event like Dorian. While crop insurance may cover the value of the crop, it does not take into account extra cost like increased labour and equipment. Both he and the federation executive director Robert Godfrey used the word "failed" multiple times when referring to Ottawa's decision.
It is certainly apt. AgriRecovery is the program that is supposed to be there for producers when they face a weather-related event out of their control that results in significant losses. It is supposed to be the federal government telling a major industry "we got your back." Just like they did to other sectors like the auto industry during economic downturns or to residents of communities that are prone to flooding each year.
This decision effectively means that Canadian farmers could well be on their own when they are facing a weather related crisis--which is going to happen more and more in an era of climate change. It will also send a signal to financial institutions that Ottawa may not be providing help (even if it is sometime down the road) in the event of a weather crisis. That is likely to mean more tough times ahead for producers.
