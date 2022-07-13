It was nice to see the federal government change its mind on a proposal to require a front of package warning label on the ground beef and pork.
The proposal was part of a plan by Health Canada to alert Canadians about the saturated fat, sugar and salt levels in the foods they buy. However, when the final regulations were tabled at the end of June, neither product was on the list of products set to contain a label about the level of saturated fat.
The industry mounted a strong public relations campaign, urging Canadians to write their MP about the unfairness of including ground beef and pork in the same category as many highly processed foods that have little or no nutritional value. While both products do contain saturated fats, they also include iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and other essential nutrients. Most other single ingredient meats, milk, eggs, vegetables, and fruit are also exempt from the warning label as they should be.
The label itself is not a bad idea. Canadians want to know more about what is in the food they eat. However, the nutritional value of each product has to be considered. Close to half of the food Canadians consume falls into the category of "empty calories," meaning it may fill you up but it has little or no nutritional value.
Ground beef and pork clearly don't fall into that category. They are a regular and relatively inexpensive source of protein for many Canadians. In an era of runaway inflation, price matters more than ever, especially to low-income consumers.
As Russ Mallard at Atlantic Beef Products Inc. has pointed out, the ground beef that lands on the plates of today's consumers is actually leaner than was the case even a decade ago. Many producers are following strict protocols to offer more health conscious consumers a leaner product.
Just like any other food choice, the key is moderation. Eating hamburgers every day is obviously not a healthy or well balanced diet but having ground beef or pork as part of a varied menu is definitely a nutritious and tasty option.
On another front, congratulations to John Griffin for assuming the role of president of the World Potato Congress following the organization's recent biannual conference in Dublin, Ireland. John, who has been involved with the congress since 2007, has a long and enviable record within the potato sector.
The president of W.P. Griffin Inc in Elmsdale has been named one of the top 50 CEO's in the region by Atlantic Business magazine on several occasions, as well as innovator of the year by the same publication in 2016. He has long history of involvement with the agriculture industry serving as a director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture, the PEI Grain Elevator Corporation and the National Farm Products Council. He has also been actively involved in his community, volunteering with a number of organization in west prince and beyond.
As one of the few international organizations headquartered in PEI, it is nice to see an Islander back at the helm.
