Anger. Frustration. A sense of irony. Not to mention a very disturbing feeling of déjà vu.
Those were just some of the emotions those within the sector feel with the news PEI potatoes are once again shut out from the American market. Industry veterans like Alex Docherty and Kevin MacIsaac remember running perfectly good potatoes through the snow blower back in 2000 in preparation for spreading on the land. Alex recalls his son Logan helping him as he spread a year's worth of work. Now he fears he may help his son do it again in a year that had the potential to be one of the best in recent memory. Hardly the type of family tradition you want to pass on.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and her staff obviously feel the deal you make yourself is better than the deal imposed upon you. I agree with that sentiment in most cases, but here's the rub-- this wasn't a deal. When you do exactly what the other party in the negotiation wants, that's total capitulation, no matter what type of spin you put on it.
It is important to remember throughout this crisis that not one destroyed potato, one lost sale or one lost job can be traced back to the direct actions of the United States government. It all rightly belongs at Bibeau's feet.
Would the U.S. have shut down the border if Canada hadn't acted on their request? That is a virtual certainty. Then negotiations could have begun in earnest and Canada could have used the threat of retaliation against areas south of the border where other quarantinable pests are found. The party that is steamrolled in the opening round of negotiations very seldom ends up with the best deal.
The point made over and over again by provincial and industry officials is the management plan in place worked. The two fields where potato wart was found were already under an order that the potatoes could only be used for processing, since they were adjacent to fields where the pest had previously been found. No potatoes from either field left PEI for the United States or anyplace else for that matter.
The Americans had signed off on the plan some time ago and the rules that were in place on those two fields are the same ones used to import product into Canada from states that have quarantinable pests. Suddenly, those rules aren't good enough anymore.
The National Potato Council and its president, Maine potato grower Dominic LaJoie, were applauding the action. They lobbied the American government extensively to shut the border. Unlike many areas of the U.S., Maine had a strong crop this year and stands to benefit from having one of its largest competitors shut out of the marketplace. However there is an overall shortage of potatoes in the U.S. (unlike 20 years ago when there was an abundant supply) and hopefully that will lead to a swift resolution.
On a happier note, congratulations to Colleen Younie for winning the Wilson Loree Award from Farm Management Canada. This very deserving honour recognizes her 37 years of working with Island farm families to help plan for both present and future success. It is a fitting cap to a long career and we hope Colleen continues to enjoy a long, happy and healthy retirement.
Finally, since this is the last issue in what has been one of the most challenging year with potato wart now joining COVID-19 on the list of obstacles we have to face, I would like to wish all readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Hopefully the border will be open by the time we ring in the new year and hopefully we will also get closer to putting the pandemic in the rear view mirror in 2022.
