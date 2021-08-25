After losing in both the Provincial and Supreme Courts, the federal government is taking its case against Skye View Farms and owners Alex and Logan Docherty to the province's highest court.
Government lawyer Paul Adams filed an application for Leave to Appeal and Notice of Appeal with the PEI Court of Appeal on August 3. The business and its two owners were charged under the Fisheries Act with depositing a deleterious substance in the Clyde River between July 20 and 28 in 2016. On June 26 of 2019, Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr ruled in favour of SkyeView Farms and the Docherty's on a motion filed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, indicating federal fisheries officers and provincial environment officials needed a warrant when they entered potato fields owned by the company.
After the evidence resulting from the searches was deemed inadmissible, the Crown decided not to call any further evidence. Judge Orr then ruled the Crown had not proven its case and delivered a not guilty verdict to the three defendants.
The Crown filed notice of intention to appeal with the Supreme Court of PEI on July 4 of 2019 and the appeal was heard this January. Supreme Court Justice James Gormley heard arguments from Crown lawyer Paul Adams and Defence Lawyer Brandan Forbes and delivered a written verdict July 9.
Mr. Justice Gormley rejected the Crown's argument that those working in a highly regulated industry should expect a reduced expectation of privacy. Adams argued even though the company and the Docherty's were not engaged in the fishing industry, they should have less privacy because of tangential contact with the jurisdiction of a fisheries officer.
He ruled Judge Orr performed a proper contextual analysis of the privacy interests and "based on the evidence before her, I find no reason to criticize or overturn the conclusions she reached both legal and factual."
On the question of whether Judge Orr was wrong to exclude the evidence, Mr. Justice Gormley wrote " it is clear the trial judge struggled with the decision to exclude evidence but having found a serious breach of a Charter-protected right, coupled with a significant impact on the Charter rights of the accused, it would appear the trial judge felt the balance was tipped in favour of exclusion."
The Supreme Court justice noted the established legal precedent which holds that in cases where a trial judge has found a conduct that is in violation of the Charter and jeopardizes the Charter rights of the accused "the third inquiry will seldom if ever tip the balance in favour of admissibility."
Mr. Justice Gormley concluded "the trial judge conducted an appropriate R vs Grant analysis and considering the differential stance of a reviewing judge, I find no cause to interfere with her decision to exclude the evidence. I therefore dismiss the appeal on both grounds."
In the Notice of Appeal, the Crown lawyer argues Mr. Justice Gormley "erred in law by confirming the finding of Judge Orr that the right of the company and its owners to be the "free from unusual search and seizure under Section 8 of the Charter had been infringed."
He also argues the Supreme Court judge erred by confirming Judge Orr's decision to exclude the evidence from the searches.
