Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has mailed letters to all dairy producers that gives them directions on how to access the second payment under the Dairy Direct Payment Program.
Dairy farmers will receive, on the basis of their milk quota, cash payments of $468 million in 2020-21, $469 million in 2021-22, and $468 million in 2022-23. In order to receive their payments, producers must register for the program through the Canadian Dairy Commission prior to March 31.
Back in November, Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced $1.75 billion to dairy producers for the market access concessions made under the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) over the course of four years instead of eight.
The Government of Canada is also moving forward with consultations with chicken, egg, turkey and hatchery egg sector representatives on the design of the $691-million, 10-year compensation programs. Consultations are expected to conclude early this year, and program details will be announced as soon as possible.
Bibeau made the announcement during roundtable discussions recently with supply-managed farmers from the Quebec towns of Southwest Monteregie, Vaudreuil, Hudson, Rigaud, Magog, Brome and Granby. The discussion also focused on challenges supply-managed farmers are facing, intergenerational transfers, sustainability and the environment.
“Dairy production is a cornerstone of our rural regions. By sending the letters about the second compensation payment, our Government has taken an important step in providing full and fair compensation to dairy farmers," Bibeau said. "We will continue to ensure that our supply-managed producers have the tools they need to succeed for generations to come.”
Bibeau said the federal government remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), and to processors of supply managed products.
