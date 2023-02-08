Admitting there has been "no shortage of issues" since she assumed the presidency of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture in 2019, Mary Robinson said it has been an experience she would not have missed for the world.
She made history when she was elected to the post in 2019, becoming both the first woman and the first person east of Quebec to hold the job. She does not plan to reoffer for the post when the CFA holds its annual meeting in March and addressed members of the PEI Federation of Agriculture for the final time in her current role during the recent annual meeting of the provincial organization.
Robinson said the national group was pleased with the decision by the country's agriculture ministers to allocate an additional $500 million for the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. The new five year suite of agricultural programs will come into effect in April and will run through until 2028.
The former president of the Island federation also told the hometown audience CFA has been working hard to mitigate the impacts of the 35 per cent tariff on Russsian fertilizer put in place by the federal government following the invasion of the Ukraine.
"The impacts have fallen on the shoulders of farmers through higher prices without negatively impacting demand for Russian fertilizer due to a global scarcity of the nitrogen fertilizer," she said.
The national organization is calling on Ottawa to compensate producers, especially those in Eastern Canada who have fewer alternatives in the marketplace. Robinson added the national group is also asking for additional investments in domestic fertilizer production and on-farm storage to help provide long-term stability.
The outgoing president said it is imperative the 30 per cent reduction in fertilizer use recommended by the federal government as part of its greenhouse gas reduction strategy must remain voluntary and support producers in their efforts to adopt best management practices and technologies through a funding and incentives based approach.
She added the CFA also wants efforts farmers are already taking to reduce fertilizer use to be recognized and is calling for the formation of a working group that includes representatives from both government and industry.
Robinson added the CFA has been working with Food and Beverage Canada, Canadian Agricultural Human Resources Council and the Future Skills Centre to develop a national workforce strategy as labour continues to be a major issue facing the industry. The strategy is slated to be released later this year.
The organization is also working with the grocery industry to develop a code of conduct aimed at providing transparency between retailers and suppliers, as well as value to consumers.
The national group has also been heavily involved in consultations aimed at developing a national adaptation strategy for climate change.
Robinson said the issues of the trade and food security are becoming more intertwined. Federation representatives attended two World Trade Organziation events over the past year and continue to advocate for a balance between fair trade based on established scientific principles with policies that allow the federal government to protect domestic food security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.