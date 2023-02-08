Mary Robinson

Admitting there has been "no shortage of issues" since she assumed the presidency of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture in 2019, Mary Robinson said it has been an experience she would not have missed for the world.

She made history when she was elected to the post in 2019, becoming both the first woman and the first person east of Quebec to hold the job. She does not plan to reoffer for the post when the CFA holds its annual meeting in March and addressed members of the PEI Federation of Agriculture for the final time in her current role during the recent annual meeting of the provincial organization.

