In a video posted to his Facebook page in late January, Alex Docherty of Skyview Farms offered what he called a "practice run-on on what the inevitable is."
He then took viewers into his seed potato warehouse as workers were loading what he called a load of "wart free, virus free seed potatoes" that was originally destined for Ontario. Under the ministerial order Bibeau issued in mid-November, seed shipments within the country are also prohibited.
Now, they will be put through a snow blower "where hopefully they will meet the CFIA specifications for properly sized ice potatoes," he said.
Docherty said the disposal was "a pretty disheartening thing to be doing destroying good seed or good food but we have no choice." The video then moves to the field where the truck is unloaded and dumped as the snow blower starts up and chops up the potatoes. Alex watches, silhouetted in the background.
That inevitable scenario is now starting to taking place on hundreds of farms across the province.
Ottawa had previously announced a $28 million package for the potato sector that would have paid $4.25 a pound for any destroyed potatoes. There has been no morefederal money since that time but the province has since announced an additional $12.2 million.
That brings the price that will be paid to growers up to 8.50 a pounds. While the industry is grateful for the additional funds the general manager of the PEI Potato Board said producers will be taking a significant loss on the estimated 300 million pounds of potatoes that will have to be destroyed.
Greg Donald noted the cost of producing table stock potatoes is approximately 12 cents per pound, adding that figure is significantly higher for seed potatoes-- it could be more than double depending on the class.
Before the ministerial order was put in place, producers were able to sell their product in the 18-20 cents a pound range.
The board is administering the program on behalf of the two levels of government. He said February 3 applications were being processed and "we have pretty tight timelines-- all of the potatoes must be destroyed by February 28."
"PEI Potato farmers appreciate the funding, which will help offset some of the costs of destruction that farms will experience due to the border closure," noted board chair John Visser. "This is a very difficult time for farmers, and having to destroy the potatoes we worked so hard to grow is the last thing our farmers want to do.”
Under the Surplus Potato Management Response plan introduced by the federal government, food security organizations including Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest and the Salvation Army will be using at least $3 million from the Emergency Food Security Fund to procure surplus potatoes. These organizations will leverage their existing networks of food banks across the country to provide surplus potatoes to those facing food security issues.
“Prince Edward Island potato growers and their families are going through an extremely difficult time. Working with the province and the Potato Board, we are doing everything we can to divert surplus potatoes, support our growers and quickly re-establish trade in PEI table potatoes to the United States," said Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau. "We are confident that we have the science to encourage the Americans to reopen their market as soon as possible.”
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson added “We knew that each day that passed in our current landscape meant that we were one day closer to having to dispose of our quality PEI potatoes – and unfortunately that day is now upon us."
Thompson said he is encouraged that "my Department and federal colleagues could come together in supporting our producers in a time of need, and we will continue to work in stride so that our growers, producers, packers and operators can return to the business they know best as soon as possible.”
Frank Power of Power Farms in Elliotvale was left with 15 million pounds when the closure was announced and he estimated in late January he has shipped about ten loads of his potatoes to Canadian markets since the closure.
The price wasn’t good, but he said being able to keep employees working has been a plus. Power will be able to keep employees on through a wage support program funded by the province. How long that will last remains uncertain.
“We are sitting on a mountain of potatoes and now we are sitting on snow banks four to five feet high that is going to make it that much harder to destroy potatoes,” he added.
Power said there is no doubt crop will have to be destroyed even if the border opens in the next few weeks.
“Round white potatoes' shelf life is pretty near over in February and here we are the first of February with all these potatoes sitting in warehouses,” Power said.
Even if the market opened soon, Power noted “We only have six weeks of shipping left and when you have millions of potatoes sitting in your warehouse where are all these trucks going to come from?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.