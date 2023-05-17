P.E.I.’s agriculture sector is leading the nation when it comes to developing innovative ways to mitigate carbon emissions and adapting to better farming practices, says the executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture.
“We’re ahead of the curve,” Donald Killorn said in an interview with the Island Farmer. The federation released a blueprint plan April 28, to meet a provincial carbon reduction target for agriculture of up to 40 per cent by 2040. Killorn said the government target is achievable and Island farmers may exceed that number.
“There's two responses to climate change -- there's mitigation, which is lowering greenhouse gas emissions and there's also adaptation which is adjusting to the new and changing reality,” said Killorn.
“Mitigation is everyone's responsibility so farmers on Prince Edward Island are willing to do their part but then also we need to adapt to climate change in Island agriculture to ensure you have a resilient industry in the face of what's becoming an increasingly variable climate.”
A national advisory committee of 21 stakeholder groups is meeting to develop a 2024 plan for the federal department on more sustainable practices in agriculture. But Killorn says the P.E.I. plan is an independent initiative of the PEIFA “to help our members understand the situation around carbon we produce, and why we may want to reduce our emissions.”
The Dairy Farmers of Canada recently established a national net zero target of 2050, “which is an extremely ambitious goal,” said Killorn.
Ottawa is providing an annual payment of $3 million to P.E.I. farmers for new carbon reduction initiatives, funding which the federation administers. The funding supports selected areas such as cross fencing or advanced grazing, cover crops and nitrogen management -- three target areas established by the federal government to address climate change.
"That money is only eligible for change of practice so we can't support ongoing practices. What we're doing now at the federation is working to identify carbon market opportunities to encourage farmers to continue implementing new practices.”
Sector and industry are working together on nitrogen management such as slow-release products that better deliver nutrients to plants.
"Enhanced efficiency with fertilizer is one place where we're seeing much greater uptake in the program in year two over year one (from Ottawa’s climate funding) and that does require a good relationship with fertilizer retailers to ensure that those products are available,” Killorn said.
Nitrous oxide, which escapes into the atmosphere from fertilizer application, is 300 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. “So, by being more strategic with our nitrogen fertilizer, we not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but we also lower the cost of inputs and improve the bottom line for the farmer,” said Killorn.
Although potato growers are the biggest users of nitrogen fertilizers, Killorn said the federation’s management plan is targeting all crop production.
Killorn stressed the critical importance of working with livestock producers because advanced grazing is just as important if not more important than nitrogen management. “We need (co-operation) from both crops and livestock to reduce emissions and reach our goals.”
Killorn said recent threats to P.E.I.’s hog industry from a pending processing plant closure in Quebec illustrate the concerns over livestock reduction in the province. “By reducing the number of animals, you're going to reduce the amount of manure that's available for Island farmers.”
"We've seen a dramatic decrease in livestock since the early 2000s and that has resulted in much less manure, something that the climate action fund wants to support. Liquid manure and especially solid manure are substitutes for nitrogen fertilizer. “Manure incorporation leads directly to less nitrogen fertilizer being used on the land.”
Killorn said the federation plan seeks to help farmers understand they can achieve a safe reduction in nitrogen fertilizers without threatening yields, while also protecting the environment. "We have to strike a balance to make sure that we're serving all aspects of sustainability.”
"We want people on P.E.I. and across Canada to understand that Island agriculture is a leader in (carbon reduction) practices.”
The federation is seeking to develop better ways to measure carbon reduction and greenhouse gas emissions that is going to allow the PEIFA to verify carbon reductions.
“That might be one of the most important things we're doing in the grand scheme of things . . . we are designing a method for verifying carbon reductions without such a heavy workload in the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.