“No Small Potatoes: The PEI Potato Wart Crisis and the Future of Farms” is the title of a virtual panel discussion to be held Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
The two hour event is sponsored by the Green Party Constituency Association in Cardigan. The panel includes diverse voices from PEI’s agricultural community to discuss the origins and impacts of the potato wart export crisis - and what it could all mean for the future of farms on PEI.
Panelists confirmed to date are:
-- Ian Petrie, well-known PEI journalist specializing in agricultural issues, and who has written a number of articles on the potato wart situation;
-- Dr. Maria Rodriguez, Montague-based, Green Party of Canada Shadow Critic for Agriculture and Rural Revitalization, and retired former Manager of Science Policy and Partnerships at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada;
-- Greg Stavert, a fifth-generation seed potato grower based in Freetown, PEI, and PEI Agriculture Sector Council executive member;
-- James Rodd, a North Milton-based farmer who has wide experience of the consequences of USA border closings due to potato diseases.
-- Ray Keenan, Souris-based potato grower, packer and exporter.
-- Greg Donald, General Manager, PEI Potato Board
During discussion amongst the panelists and in interaction with forum participants, the meeting will explore both the short and long-term implications of the potato wart crisis for farmers, their families and their communities, the supports that are needed to protect livelihoods, and what this situation and the lessons we can draw from it mean for the future of farms and our agricultural model on PEI.
