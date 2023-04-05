leaders debate

Joe Byrne (second from left), the New Democratic Party candidate in Charlottetown-Victoria Park and a former party leader, makes a point during the debate on agricultural issues held during the dying days of the election campaign by the PEI Federation of Agriculture. The other participants were (from left) Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Liberal leader Sharon Cameron and Progressive Conservative leader and Premier Dennis King.

As the campaign for the April 3 election wound down, representatives of the province's four main parties shared their views on a host of issues ranging from land use to rural housing before a large crowd at the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown.

The debate, sponsored by the PEI Federation of Agriculture, featured Premier Dennis King, Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron. Former leader and Charlottetown-Victoria Park candidate Joe Byrne represented the New Democratic Party.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.