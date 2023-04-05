As the campaign for the April 3 election wound down, representatives of the province's four main parties shared their views on a host of issues ranging from land use to rural housing before a large crowd at the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown.
The debate, sponsored by the PEI Federation of Agriculture, featured Premier Dennis King, Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron. Former leader and Charlottetown-Victoria Park candidate Joe Byrne represented the New Democratic Party.
On the question of preserving farmland, Cameron said her party would review the Lands Protection Act for loopholes, create an independent land use commission and designate agriculture land as resource land for planning purposes. Byrne said the first step would be to create a public registry because "we need to know who owns the land."
The Green Party leader said the creation of a provincial land use plan is critical and he criticized successive Liberal and Conservative governments over the last 50 years for failing to act. He added "without a plan, we can't control development." The premier said his government is implementing the Land Matters report, adding it is critical to make sure farmland stays in production.
When asked how they would promote industry growth, Byrne said his party is committed to a three part plan that would revamp the Island local brand, encourage local food in government institutions and provide assistance to farmers. Bevan-Baker said a Green government would work to reduce the tolls on Confederation Bridge and Northumberland Ferries and help producers diversify crops.
"Any strategy has to start with you," King said. "You are the experts and you already have achieved considerable success selling products around the world. We as a government will be there to help."
Cameron added a Liberal government would work with Ottawa and the industry to expand programs and she agreed work needs to be done to bring down the cost of transporting goods outside the province.
When it comes to expanding the Island's livestock herd, the Green Party leader said Island producers must tap into the growing market for high end products. King said producers must receive a premium price from the Atlantic Beef Products Inc. plant. Cameron criticized the King government for not implementing a livestock plan, saying that is needed to deal with price fluctuations in the marketplace. Byrne said Island beef is high quality but the price they receive is largely set outside the province.
When questioned on how to grow the labour force, King said significant investment is needed from both the federal and provincial governments and red tape must be removed for temporary foreign workers wishing to become new Canadians. Cameron suggested there needs to be an expansion of high school programs geared to agriculture and a seasonal workers benefits program should be developed. Byrne called for a guaranteed wage while Bevan-Baker said tax relief is needed to leave more money in the pockets of workers.
On the topic of regulations for the new Water Act and an end to the moratorium on deep water wells, Byrne said producers need to be encouraged to explore models of agriculture that use less water. Cameron said she supports the end of the moratorium since it is based on science while Bevan-Baker said an independent water authority must be established.
King told the crowd "no government wanted to touch the issue before me." The Progressive Conservative leader added he is committed to following the science saying "nobody wants a wild west scenario."
When it came to policies that ensure Island farmers have access to clean electricity, Byrne said there needs to be incentives to producers and more control over Maritime Electric. Both he and the Green Party leader said they supported taking the utility out of private hands. King said significant investment will be required while all four speakers said work needs to be done to ensure producers have access to three phase power.
The position of the parties was similar on climate change with all of them calling for additional funding for programs like ALUS and the agriculture stewardship program. Bevan-Baker added the development of a carbon credits program could be a new and significant revenue stream for the agriculture industry.
On the related question of helping producers adapt to a changing climate. King said his government is currently working with Ottawa to develop a long-range adaptation plan. Cameron said the province has a significant financial role to play in helping producers while Byrne said there must be a long range plan in place to ensure farmers are compensated when events like Post Tropical Storm Fiona occur. The Green Party leader added "the cost of inaction is already starting to outweigh the cost of action."He added producers need help not only with the cost associated with major weather events but to explore crops that are better able to withstand a changing climate.
When questioned on how to ensure the long-term survival of rural communities, Cameron said a program for first time homebuyers would be a significant help. While all of the parties said there needs to be more affordable housing, Byrne suggested the affordability criteria should be based on minimum wage. Both he and Bevan-Baker suggested there need to be more publically funded housing. The premier agreed with the need for more help for developers, adding it is critical no farmland is taken out of production in rural areas to meet housing needs.
King said both rural and urban Islanders need improved access to health care, adding his party is working to build a more collaborative approach to healthcare saying "we have been using essentially the same model since the 1950's and it is no longer working for Islanders."
Byrne said the province must make sure health care professionals trained in other jurisdictions are able to work in PEI. Bevan-Baker said health care professionals need an immediate 15 per cent raise to help keep salaries competitive with neighbouring provinces and "we need to get the politics out of health care."
Cameron said the health care system has been "plummeting before our very eyes" and there needs to be a long-range plan in place to ensure all Islanders have access to primary health care when it is required.
