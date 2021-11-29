PEI Angus Association to hold annual meeting Andy Walker Andy Walker Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Nov 29, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The PEI Angus Association will be holding its annual meeting December 6, at the Clyde River Community Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. The hall is located at 718 Clyde River Road. The meeting is open to all beef producers interested in the Angus breed. COVID-19 protocols are in place, so a Vax Pass and mask will be needed for entry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Angus Cattle Pei Angus Association Producer Community Hall Beef Mask Breed Meeting Andy Walker Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Andy Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Island Farmer Island Farmer Nov 16, 2021 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads WPG Christmas Essays EG Christmas Essays Bulletin Latest News John Joseph (Johnny) Blanchard Joseph Davidson Young Hallis, Trina Laurene Farris, Dianne Mary Ross, Lloyd Robert Sterling Douglas Noye PEI Angus Association to hold annual meeting Government-Industry potato working group holds first meeting Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGraham Douglas KitsonEnrollment numbers surpass predictions at Belfast SchoolVoters deliver wake-up call to oppositionGeorgetown Court November 18, 2021Sad days on PEIEarl Kent GrahamTheresa “Terry” EzekielMLA demands Salvation Army be more flexibleJeffery MayMargaret Pearl Larter Images Videos CommentedDon’t dismiss Dennis Trainor just because you disagree (2)Finding your flu shot in a sea of questions (1)Launch of the PEI Alliance for Mental Well-Being - November 19th, 2021 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.