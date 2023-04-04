PEI Cattle Producers hold annual meeting Andy Walker Andy Walker Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Apr 4, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PEI Cattle Producers will be holding its annual meeting April 18 at the Farm Centre in Charlottetown starting at 7 p.m.Guest speaker for the event will be Brenna Grant from CanFax. For more information, contact contact Sarah @ 902-368-2229 or RSVP to vbp@peicattleproducers.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pei Cattle Producers Industry Zootechnics Andy Walker Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Andy Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Island Farmer Island Farmer 7 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads PEI Career Fair Kings Playhouse Ask About our Spring Tire Rebates!! COMMUNITY GAME NIGHTS! Royal Pain Linda's New to You Markan The Boys Fabrics Crafts n More Stewart & Beck Co-operators Down East Auto Eugene's Gaudet's Engine Repair KW Liquidation Atlantic Safety Wear Beck’s Home & Heating Bulletin Latest News Tories sweep eastern PEI Fewer trees but syrup quality not affected by Fiona Students in limbo with UPEI strike Impact of bait closure heightens Administrative assistant ‘the heartbeat’ of Ellerslie Elementary Addressing political interference head-on The courts can help but the U.S. will still have a say Agriculture debate holds few surprises Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThree vehicle accident on Main Street in MontagueHealth system sets couple up to failKing makes it easy to question his integrityWoman’s special relationship with her horse inspires new bookSouris Credit Union driving force behind food cupboardYou, sir, are no Pat Binns!Impact of UPEI faculty strike has students anxious Images Videos CommentedPremier ignores health care elephants (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.