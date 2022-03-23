While he expects the loss of the U.S. market to Island potatoes for the past four months and counting to be a factor in determining farmland prices in PEI this year, J.P. Gervais is not expecting it will be the major variable.
"It will have an impact for sure," the economist said in a virtual meeting with agricultural journalists from across the country. "At the end of the day, we are still expecting farm income on PEI to remain strong in 2022."
Gervais played a lead role in the development of the report, which showed PEI farmland values increased by 15.2 per cent last year. That was the third highest rate in the country behind Ontario and British Columbia at 22.2 and 18.1 per cent, respectively. It was also a significant jump from the 2.3 per cent growth in 2020, but just behind the 2019 performance when PEI led the country with a 22.6 per cent jump.
The report showed the most significant increase was in the Prince region at 19.9%, followed by the Kings and Queens regions at 14.3% and 10.6% respectively. Prices in Prince County ranged from $2,000 – $7,500 while Queens County sales were in the range of $3,300 – $6,400 and Kings County sales went from $2,500 – $5,600.
"There was limited farmland available for sale and, similar to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, an influx of farmers from other provinces played a role in the demand and prices paid for farmland," the report notes.
Nationally, Gervais said farm income was the number one factor in determining farmland prices with interest rates second. After rates remained at near historic lows in 2021, he predicted there would be four increases this year and the rate would rise to around one per cent this year, which would still be well below historic averages.
He noted the Russian invasion of Ukraine could lead to significant increases when it comes to input costs, compounding supply chain disruptions that have occurred during the pandemic. While he conceded commodity prices will eventually start to drop, until that happens he is expecting farmland prices to remain strong. Nationally, prices increased by 8.3 per cent last year compared to 5.4 in 2020.
“The low interest rate environment and favourable commodity prices seem to have offset some of the many challenges that could have been expected to restrain the demand for farmland and the price producers are willing to pay for land,” said Gervais. “It’s a testament to the resilience and business confidence of farm operators who are largely driving this strong Canadian farmland market.”
Gervais notes that Canada’s agriculture industry is still facing uncertainty, since labour shortages, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, farm input inflation and incremental interest rate increases are expected this year. At the same time, he said industry forecasting predicts receipts of grains, oilseeds and pulses in Canada will increase in 2022, fueled by strong demand and tight global supply.
He said prices in eastern Canada were in part a reflection of a good growing season, while land markets in Prairie provinces were somewhat tempered by adverse growing conditions, while farmland values in several regions of B.C. were bolstered by limited supplies of available land and proximity to urban areas.
“Sharp increases are often a result of local market conditions coupled with relatively favourable economic conditions,” Gervais said. “For areas that reported significant increases, strong demand for a limited supply of land played a key role in bumping up values.”
The economist reminds producers to have and maintain a risk management plan that takes into account possible economic changes, ensuring their budgets have room to flex if commodity prices, yields or interest rates shift. They also need to exercise caution, especially in regions where the growth rate of farmland values exceeded that of farm income in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.