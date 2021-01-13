Prince Edward Island has lost bragging rights as the country's largest potato producer.
Thanks largely to the third dry summer in a row, production was down by 13.6 per cent from the 24,302,000 hundredweight in 2019 to sit at 21,000,000 cwt. That dropped the Island to third spot on the production podium behind Manitoba at 24,000,000 and Alberta at 23,407,000. Production in those provinces was up 21.8 per cent and 7.8 per cent respectively.
Nationally, production was 104,203,000 hundredweight, which represents a 1.3 per cent drop over the 2019 total of 105,589,000. The general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada noted "Due to market uncertainty from COVID-19, Canada planted 5,000 fewer acres in the spring of 2020." Kevin MacIsaac went on to say "The bigger reduction, however, came from hot dry weather conditions across the country and particularly in Eastern Canada where many growers were unable to irrigate their crops."
The former chair of the PEI Potato Board noted Canadian yields dropped 13cwt./acre from 309cwt./acre in 2019 to 296cwt./acre in 2020. He added there is large regional disparity within this crop from east to west.
Due largely to the moratorium on high capacity wells for agriculture purposes, PEI was the hardest hit province by the drought. He noted in a report to industry in early December there were growers in the central part of the Island who experienced reductions in the order of 20-25 per cent.
The reduction translates into 3,300,000 hundredweight less production and MacIsaac said it impacts all the three sectors. Yields per acre also dropped from 289 hundredweight to the acre last year to 251.5 cwt./acre last year.
Production in Nova Scotia was down 27.9% below 2019 to sit at 300,000 hundredweight acres (only Newfoundland and Labrador at 55,000 cwt has smaller production). Hot dry weather saw Nova Scotia yield reduced to 250cwt./acre. In addition, planted acreage was down from 1,600 acres to 1,200 acres this spring also contributing to the large reduction.
New Brunswick had the largest decrease in potato production last year at an estimated 29.9% drop from 2019. Hot, dry weather was the cause of this 4,900,000 hundred weight shortfall below 2019. The general manager said estimated yields declined to 237.4cwt./acre from 310.6cwt./acre the previous year. All sectors of seed, table, and processing have had their supply shortened.
Not all data from Quebec was available at reporting time so a yield model was used to produce Quebec’s harvested area, production, and yield. He explained the estimates will be revised at a later date when available from the Institut de la Statistique du Quebec.
The model estimates Quebec’s production to be up 1.7% above 2019 at 12,868,000 hundred weight. It is also estimated that yields have risen from 293cwt./acre in 2019 to 312cwt./acre in 2020. Quebec is the one area of the country that experienced a difficult harvest this fall and MacIsaac noted at least 2,000 acres were not harvested. In addition, some acreage was harvested after very cold temperatures in mid-October and will likely create higher cullage rates in those lots.
Stats Canada estimates Ontario’s production to be up 813,000 hundred weight or 12.1%. This would bring overall production in the province to 7,518,000 hundred weight. Stats Canada also estimates that 700 acres were not harvested in the province. Acreage in the spring had increased by 2,500 acres for both chip and fresh sectors.
Manitoba rebounded from a disastrous year in 2019 to capture the production crown with an increase in production of 4,300,000 hundred weight or 21.8% above 2019. The general manager added "Hot, dry weather took the top off yields, moving down to 337cwt./acre from 345.6cwt./acre a year ago.
He went on to say "Growers, however, were pleased to be able to harvest all of their crop in record time compared to the fall of 2109 where vast acreages had to be abandoned due to wet, cold weather. Stats Canada estimates overall production in the province to come in around 24,000,000 hundred weight. Planted acreage increased in the spring by 1,500 acres bringing the total in the country’s second largest acreage to 71,500 acres. PEI maintained the crown for planted acres with 84,500 acres.
Production was down 6.7% in Saskatchewan with a total production of 1,400,000 hundred weight. Stats Canada estimates yields were reduced from 250 cwt./acre last year to 233cwt./acre in 2020, mostly due to a hot dry growing season. Saskatchewan acres dropped from 6,300 acres to 6,000 acres this spring.
Alberta came in at 23,407,000 hundredweight with an increase of 1,689,000 million hundredweight. Although the growing season was a bit of a challenge, yields increased to 404cwt./acre compared to 382cwt./acre in the 2019 crop. It also ended well with excellent harvest conditions allowing growers to pick up much more of their crop compared to a year ago.
"Stats Canada estimates that 1,740 acres were not harvested, likely explainable by drowned out areas in the spring," MacIsaac said. "Growers had decreased their acreage in the spring by 1,550 acres as they reacted accordingly to processor volume reductions as a result of COVID-19 slowdowns."
Stats Canada estimates production in British Columbia very close to 2019 with an increase of 0.5%. Total production is expected to come in at 2,155,000 hundred weight. The general manager added "An excellent growing season produced record breaking yields for the province at 331.5cwt./acre, up from last year’s 325cwt./acre. Good fall weather allowed all of the crop to be harvested."
Favourable weather conditions during the harvest season allowed the vast majority (98.6%) of the total seeded area to be harvested across Canada. Harvested area increased 3% from 2019 to 352,155 acres, because the previous year had poor harvest conditions and large areas of abandonment (20,251 acres) in 2019.
Nationally, the average yield decreased 4.2% to 295.9 hundredweight per acre in 2020. Alberta continued to report the highest average yield of 404 hundredweight per acre, followed by Manitoba with 337.1 hundredweight per acre. New Brunswick growers reported their lowest yield since 1995 (220 hundredweight per acre), down 23.6% from 2019 to 237.4 hundredweight per acre.
