Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton was handed both the agriculture and land portfolio, as well as being minister of justice and attorney general, in a mid-July cabinet shuffle. Both jobs had been held by Stanhope-Marshfield MLA Bloyce Thompson since the King government came to power in 2019.
Thompson, a dairy farmer before he entered politics, is now the minister of economic development, tourism and culture. In a social media post, Thompson said he had mixed emotions about the change in duties.
"I will miss my wonderful teams in both offices, I’m so thankful for the support and friendship we built in both amazing departments," he said.
Compton, who has been a MLA since 2015, retains her role as deputy premier. She is also chair of the Cabinet Committee on Policies and Priorities.
Compton had little time to brush up on the issues facing the province's number one industry, as she left for the summer meeting of the federal/provincial/territorial ministers of agriculture in Saskatoon less than a week later.
Darlene Compton was first elected as the MLA for Belfast-Murray River in 2015 and re-elected in May 2019. She was appointed Deputy Premier in May 2019 and Minister of Agriculture and Land, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General in July. She also served as Finance Minister from 2019 – 2022 and the Minister responsible for the Status of Women from 2019 - 2020. She previously served on the Standing Committees of Legislative Management, Public Accounts, and Health and Wellness.
Darlene earned a business degree from Casco Bay College before living and working overseas for many years. Prior to being elected, she worked as administrator of the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge. She previously sat on the board of the Belfast Development Corporation and the Belfast Recreation Centre. She also served as a director of the Belfast Historical Society.
Darlene has two grown children, Katie and Glen, and lives in South Pinette with her husband Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.