Darlene Compton

Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton was handed both the agriculture and land portfolio, as well as being minister of justice and attorney general, in a mid-July cabinet shuffle. Both jobs had been held by Stanhope-Marshfield MLA Bloyce Thompson since the King government came to power in 2019.

Thompson, a dairy farmer before he entered politics, is now the minister of economic development, tourism and culture. In a social media post, Thompson said he had mixed emotions about the change in duties.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.