The very first lesson I learned about the potato business came from Fred McCardle, an industry warhorse who was never afraid to speak his mind. He told me “Potatoes are 10% carbohydrate and 90% politics, remember that and you’ll get along OK.” I haven’t forgotten.
Potato wart, a fungus that poses no risk to humans but makes potatoes unmarketable, was found in two fields on PEI in early October. On November 21st, Canada’s agriculture minister issued an order preventing shipments of all PEI potatoes to the United States, and seed potato shipments to other parts of Canada. The economic toll has been well documented and is staggering. The emotional toll on an industry that’s struggled through three years of drought and difficult harvests will be enormous too. The weather issues can be seen as acts of God, but there are human hands all over this latest catastrophe.
I’ve tried over the decades not to give in to cynicism or conspiracy theories but I’m struggling with this one. Potato wart is a quarantinable pest and potato industries everywhere have every reason to keep it from becoming established. There were harsh but understandable steps taken when it was first discovered 21 years ago in a field in New Annan belonging to Cavendish Farms. PEI could not ship potatoes anywhere. CFIA inspectors quickly took 300,000 soil tests throughout the province and couldn’t find it anywhere else. It still took almost two months before fresh potatoes could be shipped again to the U.S., and nine months before trade in seed potatoes restarted. Millions of pounds of surplus potatoes were destroyed.
These pest issues get resolved when plant health officials gain confidence that their counterparts in the other country have a credible plan to prevent any spread. That’s what the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan was designed to do. And it’s been working. Over the last two decades, 33 fields were identified with the wart and the potatoes quarantined. In fact there has not been one case of potatoes with wart being shipped anywhere. Never a border closure or restrictions on the movement of fresh potatoes. Until now.
The U.S. National Potato Council isn’t shy about its role lobbying to promote the interests of American potato growers. “Standing Up For Potatoes on Capitol Hill” is the first thing you see on its website. In a news release it boasts that it asked USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to suspend importation of PEI potatoes to prevent “the dire threat to the U.S. and Canadian potato industries should potato wart be spread beyond PEI.” This quote comes from new NPC president and Maine potato grower Dominic LaJoie.
It’s not surprising that Lajoie and the NPC would ask for this ban. Lajoie knows better than most that PEI and Maine are long time competitors chasing the same markets in the U.S. North East. Anything that can slow down PEI imports is a direct benefit to Maine growers.
What’s disappointing is that Secretary Vilsack and U.S. plant health officials would agree to threaten a U.S.D.A. order to shut the border unless Canada acted first. Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau really had no choice but to comply. A U.S.D.A. order would be much more difficult to manage.
The real fallout for Canada is that CFIA Acting Chief David Bailey had to justify Bibeau’s move by questioning the ability of the wart management plan and his CFIA colleagues to regulate potato wart here. That’s a major setback.
The only “new” information this year was that the two discoveries showed higher levels of potato wart. But so what? Whether there was one or a dozen potatoes it’s the field that gets regulated. The two farms were already under surveillance from previous cases and the potatoes were destined for the french fry plant. Bottom line: the plan continues to work. It protects potato growers outside of PEI from potato wart.
What’s harder to know are the backroom dealings that convinced Secretary Vilsack to ignore this. Was it to keep Maine Senator Susan Collins happy? She’s a veteran of these potato disputes with PEI and a moderate Republican Joe Biden might need in a deadlocked Senate. Collins will be pleased that the closure will enrich Maine potato growers given that drought in major potato growing areas in the Central and Northwest states has led to a shortage in the U.S. Of course the exact opposite will happen in Canada now with surplus potatoes driving down prices. Not a bad two weeks work for the National Potato Council.
Secretary Vilsack needs to hear from other interest groups too including consumers and U.S. fry processors. The potato shortage will just add to already spiking food prices.
The final twist in this bitter story is that one of the two fields where potato wart was found in October belongs to Cavendish Farms. Again resisting the conspiratorial rabbit hole there is a cruel irony that Cavendish Farms discovered the first infected potatoes in 2000, and now again 21 years later. A company spokesperson wrote to me that both PEI plants are fully contracted. That means there will be no immediate benefit from cheap surplus potatoes now available. Cavendish says it’s also trying to identify new markets for PEI potatoes, and has written to U.S. authorities asking that the border be re-opened. Cavendish adds “In our own farming operations we continue to follow all protocols outlined by CFIA for the protection of the industry.”
I’ll suggest something else. As a sign of good will plant trees wherever there’s any risk of potato wart on company farms. The PEI industry just can’t go through this again.
