The Prince Edward Island potato industry was relieved to learn that the original not guilty verdict issued to Skye View Farms in 2019 will stand, and that federal prosecutors have finally chosen to stop appealing this decision.
The business and owners Alex and Logan Docherty were charged under the Fisheries Act with depositing a deleterious substance in the Clyde River between July 20 and 28 in 2016. On June 26 of 2019, Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr ruled in favour of SkyeView Farms and the Docherty's on a motion filed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, indicating federal fisheries officers and provincial environment officials needed a warrant when they entered potato fields owned by the company.
After the evidence resulting from the searches was deemed inadmissible, the Crown decided not to call any further evidence. Judge Orr then ruled the Crown had not proven its case and delivered a not guilty verdict to the three defendants. The Crown then appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court of PEI and Justice James Gormley upheld the decision of the lower court. The federal government then took the case to the PEI Court of Appeal, which rules in favour of the company and its owners by a 2-1 split decision.
The last remaining appeal option was the Supreme Court of Canada and the timeframe for launching that appeal ended April 25, therefore the not guilty verdict remains for the family and their farm. This saga has taken almost six years to get to this point, and the mental and financial toll that this has caused a family farm is beyond imaginable.
“No farm or farmer ever intends to cause any damage and when Acts of God occur, it is out of everyone’s control. The federal government spent countless resources from taxpayer’s dollars over six years, and forcing a family farm to do the same, for the exact same outcome to be upheld. It was a colossal waste. We are relieved as an industry, to see this finally come to an end.” says John Visser, chair of the PEI Potato Board.
Visser added the Prince Edward Island potato industry firmly believes that the charges never should have been laid in the first place, given the widespread damage done via the incredible, once-in-700 year rainfall event that occurred in July 2016. He is hoping the verdict from this case will likely result in changes in some of the approaches investigators taken in the future.
