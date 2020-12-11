The provincial PEI Women’s Institute Board and members are preparing for the upcoming holiday season in a variety of ways in announcing winners, cooking contest, to gift ideas including the newly published book on PEI’s Famous Five.
PEIWI is pleased to offer Prince Edwards Island’s Famous Five, a book recently launched by the PEI Interminsterial Women’s Secretariat. The 225 page book celebrates Prince Edward Island’s Famous Five and the contributions of these exceptional women leaders who made political history.
Proceeds from all sales of the Famous Five books will go towards developing two scholarships in honour of Prince Edward Island’s Famous Five. These will highlight both WI’s roots in agriculture, and the leadership and team effort displayed in health care during COVID-19 on PEI. The general educational themes will be directed at those studying in areas lending to Agriculture Awareness, and Health and Wellness, with complete details in the new year. Books are $20 and available through the PEI Women's Institute Office.
Other items for sale available include a variety of WI themed books, as well as pins, pads and pens. In light of recent health directives, items can be arranged for the Christmas season by calling 902-368-4860 or emailing wi@gov.pe.ca.
The PEI Women’s Institute board of directors also wish to congratulate award winners from this past year. Annually PEIWI celebrates with a variety of awards, and this year’s winners include: The Adelaide Hoodless Award, Jacquie Laird; Friend of WI – Katie Beck; Erland Lee Award, Lowell Croken; and Golden Book of Recognition - Louise MacLeod – Kings County, Shirley Prowse – Queens County and Jenette Dawson – Prince County. Complete details of these awards will available online in upcoming newsletters and in PEIWI’s new website coming out late December.
The WI Island Product Cooking Contest has been adapted during this year’s health directive. December 15 is the entry deadline for students in grades 7 through 12 to mail or email their recipes in PEIWI’s seventh annual WI Island Product Cooking Contest. Entries are to contain three agricultural or fishery based ingredients. Top entries in four categories will be selected to prepare a short slide presentation or video. Finalists will receive cash prizes. The new application details are available online at www.peiwi.ca.
WI members and residents across PEI are encouraged to once again donate through monetary donations to the White Cross Christmas Gift Campaign, as part of the Canadian Mental Health Association of PEI, for those who may be alone this time of year and have mental health or emotional issues. Financial Gifts can be dropped off or mailed to the White Cross Program, and payable to Canadian Mental Health Association. PEI, P.O. Box 785, Charlottetown, PE C0A 7L9. Call 902-566-3034 for further information.http://pei.cmha.ca/
Branches or individuals are invited to sign up for the Christmas Wish program for Anderson House as provided through PEI Family Violence Prevention Services (PEIFVPS). PEIVPS’ Christmas Wish Program helps mothers who have stayed at Anderson House or were part of their Outreach program in 2020, to shop for their children. If you are interested in helping a mom shop for her children this holiday season, please call the shelter at 902-368-8658 to be paired with a wish.
If you know of someone needing support, WI encourages the promotion of PEIFVP’s text and chat support line. Anderson House has launched the text/chat support platform to give individuals additional means of contacting the crisis and information line. Support services for family violence can now be accessed via text or chat using 902-892-0960 or Live Chat at: www.fvps.ca
The PEIWI Board and staff wish all a very happy, healthy and safe holiday.
For more information on the above items or to join or visit a WI branch near you, please visit www.peiwi.ca or contact the Provincial Office at 902- 368-4860 or by emailing wi@gov.pe.ca.
