The provincial PEI Women’s Institute Board and members wish to share preparations for the upcoming holiday season by elaborating on a variety of unique gifts and suggest areas for supportive contributions.
PEIWI is pleased to offer a distinctive selection of gifts for the festive season including Prince Edward Island’s Famous Five, a book celebrating PEI’s Famous Five and the contributions of these exceptional women leaders who made political history. Other stocking stuffer items include WI themed cookbooks, books, water-bottles, pins, pads, and pens. These are available through the PEIWI Office at 40 Enman Crescent in Charlottetown or by calling 902-368-4860.
The board and WI members invite residents to once again donate to the White Cross Christmas Gift Campaign, as part of the Canadian Mental Health Association of PEI for those who may be alone this time of year and have mental health or emotional strains. The White Cross Christmas Campaign is an extension of the White Cross Program which is CMHA-PEI’s oldest program and was started for people with PTSD from WWII. Monetary gifts can be done in person, by mail, online, e-transfer or by calling 902-566-3034. For further information visit http://pei.cmha.ca/ Donations can be accepted up to December 17th, 2021.
Holidays can leave women feeling vulnerable due to fear of potential domestic violence situations during this time of year. PEIWI would like to promote PEI Family Violence Prevention Services’ (PEIFVP) text and chat support line as available on the bottom right side of their website. Anderson House launched this text/chat support platform to give individuals additional means of contacting the Anderson House Crisis and Information Line in times of need. Anderson House is a provincial emergency shelter for women, trans, and non-binary individuals, and their children. Support services for family violence can now be accessed via text or chat using 1-800-240-9894 or Live Chat at: www.fvps.ca
PEIWI also encourages members and all Islanders to consider giving gift cards for the Christmas Wish Program for Anderson House as provided through PEIFVPS. This Christmas Wish Program helps children and families who have stayed at Anderson House, or were part of their Outreach program across PEI in 2021. Approximately 80 women and 40 children have stayed at the shelter each year and another 300 families every year are connected through their Outreach offices. This wish program allows caregivers to shop for their children. To assist by giving gift cards this holiday season, please contact the shelter at 902-368-8658. Anderson House also has an ongoing needs list available at www.fvps.ca.
Given WI’s steadfast connection to the agricultural industry, the board of PEIWI strongly encourages farmers needing support to visit online at FarmersTalk.ca to discuss challenges they may face this time of year.
As a reminder, December 15 is the entry deadline for students in grades 7 through 12 to mail or email their recipes in PEIWI’s eighth annual WI Island Product Cooking Contest. This contest doubles as a gift giving idea, as PEIWI hopes individuals or families can share recipes and encourage youth to enter this contest using three agricultural or fishery-based ingredients to support PEIs agricultural community, and support the culinary talents of youth on PEI. Recipe Entry Form and details are available online at www.peiwi.ca through the events page.
The PEIWI Board and staff wish all a very happy, healthy and safe holiday.
For more information on the above items or to join a WI branch near you, please visit www.peiwi.ca or contact the Provincial Office at 902- 368-4860 or by emailing wi@gov.pe.ca.
