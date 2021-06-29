The Canadian Limousin Association is sponsoring a photo contest with an entry deadline of July 31.
Categories include "A Field of Limos", "Red and Black Pairs", "Bull Power", "Limousin Calves' and a general category. Prizes for the contest will be new Canadian Limousin Association merchandise. Please send high-resolution photos to Laura Ecklund at info@limousin.com
