As a clearer picture of the damage caused by Post Tropical Storm Fiona emerges, it is safe to say all aspects of the industry will be dealing with the aftermath for months and years to come.
While there had been some challenges, this had been a good growing season for most crops up until the arrival of the Category 2 storm on September 23. Now producers are dealing with flattened and often water-logged plants, and will have to navigate around trees in many cases to get even a portion of their crop into the warehouse. Many of those warehouses have also sustained significant damage, leaving many growers attempting to make alternative arrangements in tight time frames.
For livestock producers, barns have been destroyed, forcing owners to relocate to other premises in a hurry. Many producers stepped to the fore to help their fellow farmers with temporary housing but, unfortunately, there will be some producers who will decide not to rebuild and will exit the industry.
As of this writing, there has been little federal or provincial help that is geared specifically to the agriculture sector. While some of the programs like wage replacement are common across all businesses, the nature of agriculture produces unique challenges that are simply not felt in other industries that are not quite so weather dependent.
If the industry is to rebound from this disaster, help is needed and it has to come soon. Many commodities have already experienced significant hardship over the last several years-- everything from trade issues to disease to drought-- and producers are not in a good position to deal with the storm impacts.
Given the reality that hurricanes will likely become more the rule than the exception in Atlantic Canada every fall, a permanent program has to be put in place to provide producers the assistance they need to rebuild in a timely fashion. AgriRecovery is designed to deal with extraordinary events but when it comes to weather, hurricanes are becoming all too ordinary in this region.
On another note, congratulations to Neal Pater, who took home the top prize at the recent giant pumpkin weigh-off held over the Thanksgiving weekend in Summerside. Fiona also had an impact on that event, resulting in a smaller numbers of entries and a champion under the 800 pound mark for the first time in several years. While the weather was less than ideal, it was nice to see crowds returning after a two year absence caused by the pandemic. The show moved to Kool Breeze Farms after a dozen years at Vesey's Seeds and, before that, it was at Silver Bells Christmas Tree farm. The latter location was owned by the late Dr. Jim Murphy, who founded the fun family event. The PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association honoured his memory several years ago by naming the championship trophy in his honour. Association president Gordon Aten said it was always the plan to move the show around the Island and they will be back in Summerside next year. Hopefully, they will have both a great growing season and a picture-perfect day for the weigh-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.