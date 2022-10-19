Andy Walker

As a clearer picture of the damage caused by Post Tropical Storm Fiona emerges, it is safe to say all aspects of the industry will be dealing with the aftermath for months and years to come.

While there had been some challenges, this had been a good growing season for most crops up until the arrival of the Category 2 storm on September 23. Now producers are dealing with flattened and often water-logged plants, and will have to navigate around trees in many cases to get even a portion of their crop into the warehouse. Many of those warehouses have also sustained significant damage, leaving many growers attempting to make alternative arrangements in tight time frames.

