Picturesque Farms wins award

Picturesque Farms, operated by the Justin and Laura Rogers and their children Luke and Mary, were named winners of the PEI Veterinary Medical Association Lowest Somatic Cell Count for 2021 during the association's recent annual meeting. The award is for the period of September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021. The Rogers family runs Picturesque Farms in Coleman. The farm has been in operation for many generations, growing seed potatoes and grains and raising cattle. In March of 2020, the Rogers family transitioned from raising beef cattle to milking dairy cows. They converted a potato warehouse into a modern tie stall barn with over 40 stalls. They are currently milking 26 cows. Second place went to Gordon Aten and family in Springvale. and third went to Jamie, Debbie, Mitchell and Hillary Bernard, Skylane Farms Ltd in Long River. - Kent Rennie & Family, Dock Road Dairy Farm, won the Cow Comfort Award 2021 After a devastating fire in their tie stall barn in 2013, the Rennie family resumed milking cows in a new barn in 2015. The barn was designed with a focus on cow comfort. They chose a robotic milking system to milk their 65 registered Holsteins in a sand bedded free-stall barn. Tunnel ventilation and strategic placement of curtains ensures good airflow and air quality for the cows. The farm regularly welcomes public tours. Meanwhile Dr. Katie Hoddinott was named winner of the PEIVMA Veterinary Leadership Award. Dr. Hoddinott graduated from the Atlantic Veterinary College in 2012 before completing two internships followed by a surgical residency at the Ontario Veterinary College. She joined the faculty at AVC in 2018 as a small animal surgeon, assistant professor of small animal surgery, small animal surgical residency coordinator, rotating internship coordinator, Masters advisor and Department of Companion Animals Committee member. She is praised for being a talented surgeon, dedicated teacher, innovative researcher and exceptional role model.
Picturesque Farms wins award
Andy Walker
