The 2021 Jersey Canada All Canadian contest will accept virtual show results.
Based on a recommendation from the Show Committee, the Jersey Canada Board of Directors has approved proceeding with the All Canadian contest for 2021. Due to varying COVID restrictions within different regions, for 2021 animals shown at virtual events will be eligible for entry into the All Canadians.
The existing All Canadian rules apply, with an addition that allows virtual show entries plus emphasis on the following: animals must be registered in the herd book prior to entering the show ring, all animals must have professional pictures submitted, and show results must be submitted in writing to Jersey Canada office within ten business days.
This is the 66th year for the contest, which is sponsored by Purina. For more detail, go to https://jerseycanada.com/all-canadian-competition.
