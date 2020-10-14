***As if we needed any more signs that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time to come, the World Potato Congress postponed its biannual congress scheduled for next spring until 2022. While the conference may be in Ireland, the headquarters for the congress is at the Farm Centre in Charlottetown and Islanders have traditionally been well represented at the event no matter where in the world it is held. Closer to home, the Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show moved next year's event from early March to November in the hope that by then, life will have returned to something closer to the "old normal" we knew before March.
***As this issue went to press yet another event was being held in a far different way. The weigh-off sponsored by the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition for many Island families. It usually features plenty of games and events for the younger set in addition to the weigh-off. Not this time. The pandemic edition was a grower only affair and Association President Gordon Aten is hoping that will be a one-time deal and spectators will be welcome back with open arms next October.
***Many other events have gone virtual and the national show put on by the Canadian Milking Shorthorn Association is one of the latest. While the show format was different, the long history of success enjoyed by Oceanbrae Farms in Miscouche continued unabated. Oceanbrae Ironman Ginger was named the reserve grand champion in the senior category. She, like the grand champion Westside Ironman Riley and the honourary grand champion Richford Ironman Iceland, is a daughter of Oceanbrae Ironman-P, the #7 LPI sire marketed by Semex Alliance. Congratulations to the Barrett family for adding another chapter to their ongoing success story.
***Efforts are continuing to develop a regional price insurance mechanism for the beef cattle sector. A system has existed in the western part of the country for some time (it began in Alberta and then expanded to the other provinces) and the Canadian Cattlemen's Association has been calling for a national program for some time. The effort picked up steam during the pandemic and all of the eastern provinces are working towards developing a formula that will be self-sustaining over the long term and offer some certainty to producers. Hopefully, those efforts will begin to bear fruit sooner rather than later.
***Congratulations to Bev Simpson, the long time owner of Vesey's Seeds Limited, who was recently named to the Order of PEI. During his 65 years with the company, he has been instrumental in guiding its growth to the point where it is one of the largest seed distributors in the country, with an online presence as well as distributing over one million seed catalogues across the country. It has also branched out to include a lawn and garden equipment division, as well as being a distributor of turf equipment, golf cars and utility vehicles.
