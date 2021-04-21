In the three years since the PEI Pollination Expansion Program was established, the domestic honeybee population has grown by approximately 900 hives.
"We still have a long way to go towards our goal of self-sufficiency but we are heading in the right direction," said Cameron Menzies, who is the provincial apiarist.
Even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Menzies said there were 27 approved applicants last year and approximately $420,000 was paid out under the program. The program was developed to support the sustainable increase of local honey bee colonies that are available for the pollination of wild blueberries and other fruit crops.
Hives have been imported into the province for the past several years and concern has been expressed that diseases like Small Hive Beetle might enter the province. Menzies said if beekeepers within the province increase their operations to the point where they are able to meeting the pollination demand,. that threat will be significantly lessened.
The program is open to are Mi’kmaq First Nations and other Indigenous Organizations who are beekeepers; PEI beekeepers; The PEI Beekeepers Association; and PEI Government Departments.
Eligible expenses include the purchase of domestic and/or international queens for expansion or replacement; raising of domestic honey bee queens for expansion or replacement; purchase of queen-rearing equipment; purchase of colonies from Island beekeepers exiting the honey beekeeping sector; purchase of in-province splits and nucleus colonies contributing to expansion; purchase of out-of-province colonies, splits, and nucleus colonies contributing to expansion; purchase and/or construction costs of frames, including plastic and wooden frames, nails, and stables contributing to expansion; purchase of beekeeping equipment or other technologies relevant to the beekeeping sector; costs directly associated with industry research and training and/or mentorship.
"We are now in the process of developing a new set of guidelines for 2021," the provincial apiarist said.
Last year, he said the funds were used for such things as the transfer of hives for people wanting to exit the industry to new beekeepers or those seeking to expand their operations. Menzies said the program had a bigger budget in 2020 and wanted to ensure the hives of retiring beekeepers did not leave the province.
He noted that in the early days of the pandemic, there was concern about the supply chain of queens entering the province. However he said most beekeepers were able to receive their shipments. He is optimistic about this year's program, saying there are good quality hives on PEI available for rent to help meet the growing demand for pollination.
'This program is designed to help the industry grow to the point where we are self-sufficient in pollinators," he concluded.
