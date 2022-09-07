The announcement by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau that an additional $43 million has been earmarked to help producers deal with African swine fever is definitely welcome news, says the executive director of the PEI Hog Commodity Marketing Board.
Denise Cassidy, who does double duty as executive director of Pork New Brunswick, said industry has not yet received any indication how the money will be broken down across the country. Bibeau said up to $23.4 million has been earmarked to support the pork industry’s prevention and mitigation efforts. This funding is intended to support critical priorities for preparedness, such as biosecurity assessments, coordination for wild pig management, retrofit of existing abattoirs, sector analysis and ASF-related research projects.
A further $19.8 million will be invested in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) prevention and preparedness efforts. This is intended to support work such as further enhancing laboratory capacity, establish zoning arrangements with additional trading partners, and contributing to international efforts to develop a safe and effective ASF vaccine that meets the needs of Canadian farms.
"Certainly these efforts will benefit the entire industry," Cassidy said.
ASF is a fatal swine disease that spreads through both direct and indirect contact with infected pigs, pork, and pork by-products. Thanks to the efforts of industry and both the federal and provincial governments, the disease has been kept out of the country.
"We hope that will continue to be the case but we have to be prepared if it does enter Canada," she said. "Both PEI and New Brunswick have mitigation plans to deal with the disease."
Bibeau noted a single case of ASF in Canada would immediately result in the closure of Canada’s borders to pork exports, which accounts for 70% of Canadian pork production. With up to $2.1 million in funding dedicated to enhancing the Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) border control activities, the Government of Canada intends to support measures that continue to prevent the entry of high-risk pork and pork products by enhancing public awareness, improving commercial targeting, and developing training for border services officers.
Cassidy added the PEI Hog Board will work with the federal government and the Canadian Pork Council to ensure the funding is used to achieve the maximum benefit for producers. She agreed with Bibeau and Rick Bergman, who is chair of the Canadian Pork Council, that collaboration is key to keeping the disease out of the country.
“This announcement is significant and purposeful for Canadian pork producers. We welcome the government’s investment towards keeping ASF out of our country and off our farms," noted Bergman. "We have seen the negative impact of ASF in other parts of the world which demonstrates the need for this collaboration between government and our sector.”
