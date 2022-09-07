Denise Cassidy

The announcement by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau that an additional $43 million has been earmarked to help producers deal with African swine fever is definitely welcome news, says the executive director of the PEI Hog Commodity Marketing Board.

Denise Cassidy, who does double duty as executive director of Pork New Brunswick, said industry has not yet received any indication how the money will be broken down across the country. Bibeau said up to $23.4 million has been earmarked to support the pork industry’s prevention and mitigation efforts. This funding is intended to support critical priorities for preparedness, such as biosecurity assessments, coordination for wild pig management, retrofit of existing abattoirs, sector analysis and ASF-related research projects.

