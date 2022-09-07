pig sketch

The Canadian Pork Council (CPC) welcomes the recent announcement by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau of $45.3 million that will go towards preventing and preparing for the potential impacts of deadly African swine fever (ASF).

While ASF has not be found in Canada, the impacts would be catastrophic to an industry that

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.