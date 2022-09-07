The Canadian Pork Council (CPC) welcomes the recent announcement by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau of $45.3 million that will go towards preventing and preparing for the potential impacts of deadly African swine fever (ASF).
While ASF has not be found in Canada, the impacts would be catastrophic to an industry that
provides $24 billion annually to the economy and supports tens of thousands of jobs. A single,
positive case would result in the immediate suspension of pork and pig exports valued at over
$5 billion in 2021.
“We are pleased to see the government taking the dangers of African swine fever seriously,”
said Rick Bergmann, Chair of CPC and a pork producer in Steinbach, Manitoba. “It is only through close collaboration between government and industry that we will continue to keep this deadly disease out of our borders and off our farms.”
This investment is a direct response to calls made by CPC during the 2021 election and will be
delivered in three parts: 1. $23.4 million to support to the pork industry’s already robust prevention and mitigation efforts including biosecurity assessments, wild pig management, retrofits for existing abattoirs, as well as research and sector analysis; 2. $19.8 million to be invested in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) prevention and preparedness efforts. This will support work such as increased surveillance and laboratory testing capacity, planning and preparedness, supporting international partners in the development of an ASF vaccine, and establishing ASF zoning arrangements with key trading partners; and 3. $2.1 to enhance the Canadian Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) border control activities which include innovative measures such as sniffer dogs to detect pork products.
Full details of these programs are being developed and Bergmann said CPC will work closely with government to ensure that funds go to help producers on their farms. Although ASF poses no health risk to humans, other animals, or the food system, an outbreak of the disease in Canada could devastate the Canadian pig herd, placing farm families and tens of thousands of jobs along the entire value chain at risk.
ASF has been spreading throughout pork-producing countries in Europe and Asia and, in 2021, it was discovered in the Dominican Republic; the first time it had reached the western hemisphere in 40 years.
“Pork producers work tirelessly to ensure that every possible protection is in place for their herds,” added Bergmann. “This funding and programs will go a long way towards enhancing the preparedness and vigilance needed to prepare for a worst-case scenario and secure our sector as a safe global supplier of pork far into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.