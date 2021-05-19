Potato acreage across the country is expected to show a slight increase when planting is finished this spring while Island planting is expected to remain steady, according to a survey conducted by United Potato Growers of Canada.
"The analysis is more difficult this year as demand for potato products returns to pre-COVID
levels," said United general manager Kevin MacIsaac." This is further precipitated by delayed contract negotiations between processors and growers across the country for pricing."
He noted demand for french fries, potato chips, and table potatoes has returned to almost normal or surpassed previous year consumption, depending on the sector, and the seed acreage will be all
needed to plant these acreages. MacIsaac also noted the supply pipeline will be emptied by the end of the marketing year.
The organization is predicting acreage will increase by 2.3%, to 367,800 acres. He noted acreage planted last year (359,480 acres) actually declined from 2019 levels due to market uncertainty at planting time resulting from the onset of COVID-19.
The former chair of the PEI Potato Board said this province is projected to plant 84,000 acres as growers recover from a difficult year of lower yield due to last year’s drought that saw the province fall to third in production last year behind Manitoba and Alberta. Last year, there were 83,600 acres planted, meaning the Island retained its title as the Canadian jurisdiction with the most planted acres.
As of May 7, MacIsaac said many Island growers were just beginning to plant their potato crop as soil temperatures have been cool. Other rotational crops have been planted.
He said production in New Brunswick should move to 53,000 acres due to additional capacity at one of the province's french fry plants. NB had planted 52,900 acres in 2019 but had dropped back to 48,540 acres last year due to COVID-19 market reductions.
"Growers are just beginning to plant their crop now after having received significant levels of moisture this spring," MacIsaac noted. "Producers are also reeling from a disastrous dry year in 2020."
Turning to Quebec, he said acreage is estimated at 46,000 acres, very similar to last year’s 45,638 acres. MacIsaac noted fresh acres in total, will likely be the same although there could be some shift from reds to yellows. Processing acres, especially for french fries, could increase to meet contracted volume requirements for the local processor while chip acres will likely be similar.
"Planting has been underway with many growers 15-20% complete, up to 40% finished," he noted on May 7. " Soils have been warm but have cooled off recently."
Ontario is expected to plant 37,000 acres of potatoes, continuing on the heels of a jump up to
36,500 acres last year due to increases for both fresh potatoes and increased chip contracts. He noted both sectors should be similar this year.
"Spring conditions have been warm for some time with many producers in the southern region well along with their work or finished planting," MacIsaac went on to say. "Planting in the traditional storage region in the Alliston area is also progressing well."
Manitoba should see substantial processing acreage increases to meet the final ramp up for
their new french fry plant expansion in Portage La Prairie. United is expecting
acreages to reach 73,000 compared to 71,500 acres in 2019 but MacIsaac warned it would still not likely be enough to meet the increased demand of a new processing plant. He went on to say "The challenge is to find or convert over acres currently growing other crops into potatoes." Acreage for table potatoes will be similar to last year, however a difficult marketing season for reds will spearhead movement over to more yellow potatoes. Growers in both sectors are concerned about extremely dry conditions at planting time and very low water levels in reservoirs. As of May 7, planting is about 70% complete and some growers were finished.
"Acreage estimate for Saskatchewan is expected to be the same as last year at 6,000 acres," the general manager said. "The acreage is predominantly seed with some table production. Planting is about ten days earlier than normal."
Turning to Alberta, he noted contract negotiations were only settled in late April with some growers still waiting for volume commitments. MacIsaac explained "it is very difficult to estimate planted acreage at this time. Our best guess is 61,000 acres which would be up from last year’s 59,677 acres. Alberta’s acreage decreased last year, from 61,235 acres in 2019, due to cutbacks of processor volumes as a result of COVID protocol in restaurants."
He noted on May 7 commercial growers would finish planting soon under very dry conditions. Seed growers have not yet began planting their crop in the northern region. Table acreage should be similar to previous years, while the chip acreage will now be spread among three chip processors.
United estimates 2021 potato acreage in BC will be at 6,500 acres, which is the same as 2020.
Although the potato crop has been profitable in the province, MacIsaac said there are always higher value fruit crops competing for the existing land base, making further expansion very costly.
"Growers have been planting for some time now and some are about 50% complete, allowing for good spacing between varietal maturities," he concluded. "Other growers have finished earlier than ever."
