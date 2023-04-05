The latest round in an ongoing battle between the PEI Potato Board and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) resulting from the 2021 ministerial order that rocked the Island's number one commodity to its core was played out recently in a Charlottetown courtroom.
Judge Richard Southcott of the Federal Court of Canada heard an application from the board for a judicial review of the actions of the both CFIA and Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in the wake of the discovery of potato wart on October 1 and 14 of 2021 on farms that were already under the Potato Wart Long Term Management Plan. That plan was established after the discovery of potato wart in 2000 resulted in the closure of the U.S. border to Island spuds for six months.
The 2021 discovery led the CFIA to suspend seed potato shipments to the United States on November 2. Bibeau issued a ministerial order on November 22, 2021 prohibiting both seed and tablestock potatoes from moving south of the border. Tablestock shipments resumed to the U.S. in April of 2022, but seed growers continue to remain shut out of that market. The United States has also threatened to ban any province that uses Island seed, effectively shutting down shipments within Canada as well.
Board lawyers Duncan Boswell and John Wilson argued the ban was not based on science, since potato wart has only been found on 35 of the province's 10,000 potato fields – or 0.4 per cent – in the past 20 years.
The board lawyers said the declaration by the agriculture and agri-food minister that the province was infested by wart was based not on science but what they called "improper considerations" including pressure from U.S. politicians and the potato industry south of the border.
The federal government was represented at the hearing by Sarah Drodge. She told Judge Southcott the two positive finds were relatively close together and resulted in a more widespread sampling of 350 fields to determine how widespread the problem was. So far, the sampling has resulted in two more positive finds.
Drodge said the finds were discovered not by sampling but when growers spotted signs of wart and she called the visual detection a "game changer." The federal lawyer said the CFIA and the minister were required to consider the concerns raised by the U.S. She said the CFIA and the Canadian government could not force the U.S. to take potatoes they didn't want.
The Federal Court judge indicated he would render his decision at a later date.
