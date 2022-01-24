The PEI Potato Board is taking its case for the re-opening of the U.S. border directly to the American capital.
Board General Manager Greg Donald appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability recently along with chair John Visser and Mary Kay Sonier, who is the organization's long-time seed coordinator. Donald told the MLA's the organization has used a portion of the $10 million allocated to the industry by the province when the closure was announced November 22 to hire Crestview Strategy U.S.
That is the American arm of Crestview Strategies, an Ottawa based company which according to its website "effectively represents the interests of corporations, not-for-profits and industry associations to achieve results with governments around the world." The province has approved $360,000 for the hiring.
Late last year, Donald accompanied Premier Dennis King, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson and former Malpeque MP Wayne Easter on a trip to Washington, where they met both politicians and key players in the American potato industry. While those face to face meetings were important, he told committee members a more permanent presence was needed as the closure continues to drag on. The general manager said many of people they met with seem to have little knowledge of the steps PEI has been taking over the last two decades to manage wart.
The general manager told committee members the Island industry is frustrated Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials seem to view the closure as a technical issue. While the incidence of wart found in the two Island fields last fall has been deemed by the inspection agency as "significant", Donald told the committee that doesn't change the fact the long term management plan worked.
The potatoes were never slated to leave PEI before being processed and the general manager stressed Canada has science on its side in the dispute. Prior to the order by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau that stopped shipments south of the border in the wake of an American threat to take action, he said all PEI fresh potatoes headed south were washed and treated with sprout inhibitor.
That is same protocol used for potatoes from American states like Idaho that have quarantinable pests when they ship product to Canada. Donald told the committee there is no scientific basis for the American claim their industry is at risk and he added "as a country we have to stand up for the science."
Talks have been ongoing between officials from CFIA and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture but there has been no indication from either side if any progress has been made.
Meanwhile, as many as 700 tractor trailer loads of Island spuds destined for the American market have been diverted a processing plant in Alberta. Terry Curley, who owns Monaghan Farms, helped broker the deal with Lamb Weston.
While he said the order will only account for a small percentage of the surplus, he noted it will definitely be a help. Curley, whose company largely sells to Frito Lay for the chip market, noted he put together a similar deal over a decade ago that saw surplus Island spuds go to Pasco, Washington for processing.
The general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada was one of the growers who took part in that shipment. Kevin MacIsaac said the deal was a life saver to his farm that year adding "the PEI potato industry is fortunate to have people like Terry Curley."
Curley said a drought in western Canada this summer left some processing plants in that part of the country scrambling for product and there was interest in getting Island spuds even before the border closure. He is hoping to continue daily shipments by truck until at least June.
Monaghan Farms has a quality control lab to sample product sent to Frito Lay for the potato chip market, and he will testing samples of shipments bound for Alberta for such things as colour and sugar content. Growers who have their product shipped west will be paid a comparable rate to Cavendish Farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.