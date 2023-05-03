By Bill McGuire
The P.E.I. Potato Board is weighing its options after losing a court case two weeks ago that sought to lift a ban on Island seed potatoes.
“We haven't made any decisions on that yet,” general manager Greg Donald said April 25. “We have 30 days to appeal from the time of the decision.”
That ruling came down April 14 so the board has two weeks to appeal the judge’s decision, after it gets further legal advice.
A ban on seed and tablestock potatoes was put in place by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in the fall of 2021 after potato wart was detected in two fields in the Marshfield area and a subsequent ministerial order upheld that decision. The export ban on tablestock potatoes was lifted in April 2022, allowing shipments to resume to the U.S. and elsewhere.
There was subsequent potato wart detection near those same two fields, but the cases remained confined to that same farm.
The potato board argued that the CFIA had overstepped its authority when it issued the original ban. The Federal Court of Canada heard the appeal March 23 in Charlottetown where the board sought a judicial review on the CFIA’s order.
"So, we’re still in limbo,” said Donald. “We’re looking over the situation, whether there's grounds or worthwhile cause.” A board decision could come in early May, he said.
In a written release following the court’s decision, the board said the court did confirm the industry’s position that the CFIA has no authority to order suspensions and issue directives regarding such suspensions to Island potato growers.
Donald said the board held preliminary discussions about an appeal, but any decision would require support from directors, “and we haven’t gone there yet. The key point is the ban remains in place.”
Donald agreed the order was somewhat confusing when the judge agreed the CFIA overstepped its authority and then said that the order was reasonable.
“It's kind of confusing. Anyway, I guess there's some legal rationale there somewhere. But I think there was an overreach.”
The judge did render a quick decision in case any seed growers held out hope of shipping potatoes before spring planting, but such seed decisions are usually made months in advance, said Donald.
A national potato wart steering committee of industry stakeholders and government officials, which includes P.E.I. representation, continues to meet on a long-term management plan.
“At the end of the day we don't agree with the circumstances that got us where we're at but we're working hard with all the other stakeholders across Canada to find solutions based on science and good facts and information to re-establish trust in our industry. So, a lot of groundwork has been done.”
The CFIA is continuing its potato wart investigation which should wrap up by the end of this summer.
“By the time they're done analyzing all the results, we should know if the issue is confined to a particular area and we should be able to reestablish the trust and confidence in our industry," said Donald. "We're confident that we're going to be in a much better place.”
Seed growers did eventually receive some government compensation for lost markets which helped cover losses from the 2021 crop. Donald said it didn't cover all costs but it helped in the short term.
“We've been really pleased with the support from the P.E.I. government but it's been more of a challenge on the federal level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.