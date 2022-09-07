With harvest now just around the corner, it is looking like the 2022 crop will see strong yields.
Ryan Barrett toured a number of fields across the province in mid-August gearing up for three regional tours sponsored by the Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield (AIM). The research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board was impressed by both the quality and size of the test samples he dug.
He said the number of tubers per plant is above average, adding many later varieties still have several weeks to size up. Steve Watts of Genesis Crop Systems, who has been doing some nitrogen trials across the province, has also been impressed with what he has seen.
"I think we are only one or two good rains away from having a monster crop in some areas," he told participants on the AIM tour in eastern Kings.
The same optimism abounded last fall after a picture perfect growing season. However the discovery of potato wart in two fields covered under the long-term wart management plan resulted in tablestock shipments being halted south of the border from November 22 until April of this year. Seed potatoes are still shut out, not only from the U.S. but other Canadian provinces, as the Americans have threatened to ban potatoes from any area that uses Island seed.
While most major potato growing areas in North America experienced a strong crop in 20222, that is not expected to be the case this time around. Several major growing areas on both sides of the border are experiencing weather related issues. Many countries in Europe have also experienced significant weather issues as the continent had been experiencing one of the hottest summers on record.
Barrett said the early maturing varieties had been top-killed by mid-August and had sized up well. He told growers in an industry report August 24 "For the mid to late season Russet varieties that I’ve pulled 10 foot strips on, they are generally ranging between 16 and 20 lbs per 10 foot strip, which is approx. 210-260 cwt/acre. Given that all of these fields are still quite green and have at least another month of growing to do…I think we are on track for some strong yields again this year in a lot of fields."
Barrett said the fields look healthy but there is starting to be some Verticillium wilt setting in on “challenged fields” like those in short rotation or have high inoculum but he told the growers "many fields show very few signs of early dying."
As for disease, he said trapping has so far shown no signs of late blight spores , although they have been found in Quebec, New Brunswick and Maine. Barrett said the spore count for early blight has leveled off and brown spot numbers were generally low throughout the season.
Barrett added grey mould numbers were starting to spike in late August, although the count was lower in Kings County where they had been less rainfall.
