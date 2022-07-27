potatoes in field
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

While Island potato growers collectively reduced their planting by 5,500 acres this spring, the province still remains the nation’s spud king in terms of acreage in the ground.

Figures released in mid-July by Statistics Canada show the province planted 80,500 acres compared to 86,000 last year. Manitoba was second with 79,500 acres followed by Alberta at 72,300 acres. Nationally, the crop of 385,128 acres was essentially the same as last year.

