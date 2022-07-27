While Island potato growers collectively reduced their planting by 5,500 acres this spring, the province still remains the nation’s spud king in terms of acreage in the ground.
Figures released in mid-July by Statistics Canada show the province planted 80,500 acres compared to 86,000 last year. Manitoba was second with 79,500 acres followed by Alberta at 72,300 acres. Nationally, the crop of 385,128 acres was essentially the same as last year.
The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said the organization did its own informal survey with growers prior to the official numbers being released and “we were predicting a drop of approximately five per cent so it was right around what we expected and perhaps even a little more to be honest.”reg Donald said the uncertainty regarding the export market and the high costs of inputs were the major factors behind the decrease. Following a picture perfect growing season in 2021, shipments of seed and table stock potatoes to the United States were halted after the discovery of what turned out to be three cases of potato wart in fields under the long term potato wart management plan, implemented following the discovery of the first potato wart cases in the province in 2000. While tablestock shipments resumed in April, Island seed remains shut out of not only the U.S. market but other Canadian provinces.
“There is a lot of uncertainty about what is going to happen in the export market,” Donald said. “We knew as well that a handful of producers had exited the industry.”
Like PEI, all of the eastern Canadian provinces experienced a banner growing season in 2021, meaning the old crop is lasting longer into the season. Donald said that may have also convinced some growers to cut back on their acreage in anticipation of less demand.
The other big factor is the rapid rise for input costs. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a significant increase in fertilizer costs since both countries are big producers. Inflation and the conflict have also led to a significant rise in fuel costs.
In addition to the rising price tag, there are supply issues for some inputs. Earlier in the season, Ryan Barrett, who is the research and agronomy specialist with the board, said there was a shortage of some herbicides used in pre-emergence, including glyphosate and Lorox. He told growers in mid-June it was next to impossible to find embutox/cobutox (2,4-DB) anywhere in the region, a key tool for those underseeding barley with alfalfa.
Donald said rising input costs have resulted in reductions in many potato growing regions south of the border as well. Idaho, the largest potato growing area in the United States, is down 7.9 per cent and total American acreage is 3.5 per cent less than last year.
“With the rising input costs and the uncertainty on the export side, growers are tightening up their acreage,” he said. “When you have fertilizer costs that are double in some cases from last year, even cutting back a few acres can make a big difference.”
