The potato harvest is now down to the final few acres.
In a report issued to industry October 21, Ryan Barrett estimated digging was close to 85 per cent completed at that point. The research and agronomy coordinator for the PEI Potato Board noted rains during the week of October 19 did slow the process down somewhat and he expects most growers will finish up in the next few days.
Barrett said as temperatures are beginning to cool down "we’re likely past the cut-off for planting fall rye/winter wheat as cover crops." The research coordinator said the amount of acres that were covered after tillage this summer/fall appears to have increased.
"Preliminary data from some of our cover crop research that we’ve just harvested appears to show a yield bump in potatoes following a cover crop planted in August/early September compared with no cover crop," he told the industry. "We’ll have more to share on this through the winter."
The general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada put the Island harvest at 90 per cent plus as of October 22. Kevin MacIsaac said he expects the Island crop will be virtually all in the warehouse by the end of October.
"The only other province that had any significant acreage left was Quebec," he said. "They have run into some wet weather of late and there is concern about whether they will be able to finish up."
MacIsaac said this will be the first year in at least three where "it looks like we will be able to harvest pretty much everything that was planted." Poor conditions right from planting to harvest in 2018 saw Island growers leave thousands of acres in the ground. Poor weather conditions last year led to significant losses in Manitoba and Alberta.
A hot, dry summer has led to a significant reduction in yields across the country. The general manager said he is expecting the harvest to be down approximately 20 per cent in PEI, adding New Brunswick will be even worse than originally predicted and losses in the Picture Province could go above the 25 per cent mark.
"There were reduction right across the country although it was a little better in the west because they have more access to irrigation," he said.
United had estimated earlier this summer the total harvest could be off by as much as six million hundredweight, and MacIsaac explained "that was taking into account getting a little push at the end with the later varieties and that didn't really happen so it could be even more than that."
On another front, Barrett said the approval of Cimegra for in-furrow control of wireworm on potatoes and corn by the Pesticide Management Regulatory Agency should be good news for growers next spring. He noted the chemical has been tested for several years by AAFC researchers (including here on PEI) and it has shown the same or better levels of control as compared to Thimet.
Barrett said the new chemical should be easier to apply adding "Unlike some of the neonic products and Capture, it actually kills the wireworms (rather than stunning/intoxicating them). Research to verify its effectiveness has been part of the national potato research cluster, which has been funded in part by the Potato Board."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.