Potato storage holdings in December were up almost 12 per cent over the three year average according to a report provided to the industry by the United Potato Growers of Canada.
"Demand is strong overall for both fresh and processing given the short crop in the United States," noted Victoria Stamper, the United general manager. "We can see the pull in eastern Canada with just over 26 per cent of inventory already shipped based on harvest numbers until now."
In PEI, there were 22,252,000 hundredweight in storage for all sectors as of December 1. That was down 3.3 per cent over the same period in 2021 but 12.7 per cent above the three year average. Holdings were down in all of the eastern provinces compared to 2021 (8.3 per cent in New Brunswick, 7.9 per cent in Quebec and 8.6 per cent for Ontario). However, all three provinces were also above the three year average-- the 11,587,000 in New Brunswick was 8.3 per cent over the average, the Quebec total of 9,886,000 was 4.1 per cent over the average while the Ontario total of 5,682,000 was 8.2 per cent above the three year total.
That left eastern Canada with 49,407,000 cwt in storage-- 8.5 per cent below 2021 but 8.2 per cent above the average.
However, it was a slightly different story in the west. The Manitoba storage holdings of 17,541,000 hundredweight were 3.7 per cent above 2021 and 13.5 per cent above the average. Alberta was 18,7 per cent above 2021 and 18 per cent over average at 20,248,000 hundredweight. The British Columbia total of 725,000 was 20 per cent below the 2021 total and 18.6 per cent below average. The western total of 38,514,000 was 10.4 per cent more than 2021 and 14.9 per cent over average. The national total of 87,921,000 was only 0.5 per cent more than 2021 but 11.7 per cent over average.
"Holdings of potatoes destined for processing are actually up by only 0.5 million hundredweight, just one per cent over 2021 levels, showing a tight market for this sector as we have seen throughout the United States," the general manager said.
PEI had 13,315,000 cwt of processing spuds in storage on December 1-- a 2.6 per cent increase over 2021 but up 15.8 per cent over the average. New Brunswick was down 8.7 per cent over 2021 but up 5.2 compared to the average. Stamper said the decrease may be a combination of lower yields at harvest and a stronger pull of potatoes into the plants through November.
"The 57.4 million hundredweight in storage is still 12.1 per cent higher than the three year average reflecting the continual increase in demand in the processing sector and therefore increased planted acreage," she explained. "Although the number of processing potatoes compared to the average have increased across the country, all provinces except PEI and Alberta are reporting decreases in their potatoes available for processing."
Turning to the fresh market, she noted "despite a rocky start to the growing season for many provinces, overall fresh holdings are still 9.1 per cent over the three year average. In PEI, the 7,237,000 cwt represented a 13.9 per cent drop from 2021 but a 12.8 per cent increase over the average.
"It does seem that Eastern Canada has dropped significantly in the fresh sector and this is most likely due to strong shipments in November leading up to the American Thanksgiving," Stamper explained. "Overall we can see the numbers are on par with previous years, the change based a great deal by very good yields in 2021 compared to average yields in 2022."
Seed inventory on December 1 was 10.95 million hundredweight, representing a 9.1 per cent increase above the average and 8.2 per cent over 2021. Due to ongoing trade restrictions on off-Island shipments and good yields, Stamper said the PEI total of 1,700,000 was 4.6 per cent above 2021 and 6.9 per cent below the average.
"Alberta, which certified 25 per cent of seed acres in Canada in 2022, has the largest seed stocks on hand with just over 3.8 million cwt, which is six per cent above 2021 levels," the general manager explained. "New Brunswick and Quebec stocks of potatoes intended to be used as seed are both down in 2022 but on track with the average. "
While it is only a small part of the overall seed acreage, Ontario showed a 43 per cent increase in certified hectares in 2022, resulting in a 130 per cent increase in holdings as of December 1.
