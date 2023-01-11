Victoria Stamper

Potato storage holdings in December were up almost 12 per cent over the three year average according to a report provided to the industry by the United Potato Growers of Canada.

"Demand is strong overall for both fresh and processing given the short crop in the United States," noted Victoria Stamper, the United general manager. "We can see the pull in eastern Canada with just over 26 per cent of inventory already shipped based on harvest numbers until now."

