"It is hard to think of a fall in recent memory with better harvest conditions and better temperatures for cover crop establishment," the research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board told growers in a November 2 report to industry.

Ryan Barrett added "I love to see all of the fields greening up around the province after harvest." He said most growers in the western part of the Island he has talked to are quite happy with the crop, adding "There are a few worries here and there about storability…both because of water soak in some potatoes not showing up until they got to storage, as well as the warm temperatures this last month or so making it hard to get storages cooled down."

