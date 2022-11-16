"It is hard to think of a fall in recent memory with better harvest conditions and better temperatures for cover crop establishment," the research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board told growers in a November 2 report to industry.
Ryan Barrett added "I love to see all of the fields greening up around the province after harvest." He said most growers in the western part of the Island he has talked to are quite happy with the crop, adding "There are a few worries here and there about storability…both because of water soak in some potatoes not showing up until they got to storage, as well as the warm temperatures this last month or so making it hard to get storages cooled down."
However, he added those issues are not widespread as many growers avoided potential problem areas while digging or diverted those potatoes to temporary storage. In the eastern half of the province Barrett said growers have been telling him the yields are turning out better than expected heading into harvest, despite the lack of rainfall in some areas later in the summer. However, he said a number of varieties are undersized.
"I am hearing more accounts of issues with common scab this year, even in fields that don’t have much of a history of scab, and even on varieties that normally don’t suffer scab very often," Barrett told the growers. " This will be worth following up on. I’ve heard and seen a few instances of wireworm damage, but almost exclusively on fields that did not previously have a history of wireworm and did not have insecticide."
Growers will have an opportunity to find out more about the provincial wireworm survey during a series of grower meetings this winter. He advised growers "wireworm continues to spread geographically across the province, so it’s important to consider baiting/scouting for wireworm if you’re at all worried about the potential for damage in your crops."
