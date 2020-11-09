The PEI potato industry is planning a number of online events during the second half of November.
There will be a session November 17 on using SWAT Maps to produce the best potato crop. Features Evan MacDonald of Cavendish Agri. A number of Island farms have already used this service so far to map their fields and the free session will offer growers a change to learn more about the technology.
The following day, the PEI Potato Board will hold its annual meeting via Zoom in line with the physical distancing requirements imposed by COVID-19. The session, which begins at 9 a.m. will include a report from board chair Jason Hayden, a financial report, sector updates and a market report. All growers will be sent an email link to the session.
Finally, Dr. Christine Noronha and Dr. Wim van Herk of AAFC will host a session on wireworm control November 26. The pair will talk about their research on wireworm as part of the National Potato Cluster, partially funded by PEI producers. The webinar is being funded by the Canadian Potato Council.
There is no cost to register for these webinars through the PEI potato agronomy website at peipotatoagronomy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.