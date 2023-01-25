The potato industry is generally pleased with the report of an international advisory panel on PEI potato wart management, maintains the general manager of the Potato Board.
The five member panel was established by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency last July to provide recommendations regarding the designation of PEI as a pest free area for Potato Wart Disease in areas where the pest is not known to occur. The panel visited the province from August 14 to 20 last year, making a number of field visits and meeting stakeholders and researchers.
"The panel has come to the conclusion that PEI is predominately a pest free area and potato wart is being managed according to accepted international standards," Greg Donald said. "That is basically what we have been arguing since day one."
The panel included Dr. Wellcome Ho, Principal Scientist, Ministry for Primary Industries (New Zealand); Dr. Iain Kirkwood, Technical Manager, Potatoes New Zealand Inc. (New Zealand); Rodney Martin, Head of Potato Plant Health and Seed Potato Certification Inspectorate, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland); Dr. Silke Steinmöller, Senior Scientist, JKI Institute for National and International Plant Health (Germany) and Dr. Theo van der Lee, Senior Scientist Molecular Phytopathology, Wageningen University and Research (The Netherlands). The panel finished its work late last year and the final report was released by CFIA in mid-January.
The panel made an extensive list of recommendations including no potatoes or other plants on index fields for 20 years and no planting of root crops due to the increased risk of soil staying attached to the crops. It does suggest the cultivation of other crops like cereals, maize, soya should be possible, if soil is removed from equipment and a high hygiene status is maintained.
The expert panel recommends intensive resampling of index fields should happen after 20 years. If no resting spores are found and all bioassays give negative results, the report recommends varieties that are resistant to wart could be grown. The scientists recommend soil samples be taken after each crop and restrictions on soil movement and requirement that equipment be soil-free remain in place.
They also recommend resampling after a further ten years and "If no resting spores are found and all bioassays give negative results, all restrictions could be lifted."
It also recommends a buffer zone be established around the infested part of the field and the safety zone for the time the Index field is under regulation to ensure protection of the surrounding area. Soil sampling comparable to the first 15 metres of adjacent fields without potatoes under current regulations should be used for setting up the buffer zone. The report recommends only resistant potatoes for processing with mitigation measures in place should be grown in the buffer zones.
"In case of localized infestations, the Index field could be split, the uninfected area (outside the safety zone) should be included in the buffer zone," the report notes. "This should be reflected in the classification of Adjacent, Primary Contact or Other Contact fields. Risk assessment should be used to determine locations where Potato Wart Disease could be present."
The scientists recommend adjacent fields be part of the buffer zone. When it comes to seed potatoes, the panel recommends only resistant potatoes for processing with mitigation measures be allowed for example for a minimum of four crops together with soil testing.
Donald said the Island industry agrees with the recommendations and is committed to working with CFIA to moving the process forward. He noted "we are anxious to move ahead and work with CFIA and the province, through the amendments to the Plant Health Act that were passed during the fall session of the legislature."
Those amendments grant the provincial agriculture minister new powers including establishing a boundary around areas where diseases or pathogens are found; prohibiting or restricting planting of crops on farm units or in certain areas; and making any order authorized under the regulations to mitigate or eliminate a hazard related to a disease or a pathogen.
A statement from the CFIA notes the report is one of many considerations that will help inform future decisions on potato wart management in Prince Edward Island. It indicates these decisions will be made "in accordance with the CFIA's plant protection mandate through the administration and enforcement of Canada's Plant Protection Act and Regulations and the CFIA's role as Canada's National Plant Protection Organization under the International Plant Protection Convention."
"Effective management of potato wart requires all affected parties, including growers, industry, and provincial and federal governments, to work within their individual and joint areas of responsibility to mitigate the risks associated with this pest," the statement notes. "The Agency looks forward to continued engagement with all partners to best support the potato industry in Canada."
Donald is hoping the next step in that process happens soon, adding the industry is anxious to prove to "that we not only have the best potatoes in the world, we have the safest potatoes in the world. "
