Greg Donald
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

The potato industry is generally pleased with the report of an international advisory panel on PEI potato wart management, maintains the general manager of the Potato Board.

The five member panel was established by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency last July to provide recommendations regarding the designation of PEI as a pest free area for Potato Wart Disease in areas where the pest is not known to occur. The panel visited the province from August 14 to 20 last year, making a number of field visits and meeting stakeholders and researchers.

