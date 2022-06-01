As May began to wind down, Island potato growers were past the half way mark in planting what is proving to be the most expensive crop in history.
The conflict in the Ukraine, together with supply chain issues, has pushed prices for fuel and fertilizer up significantly-- in some cases double or more. Ryan Barrett, who is the agronomy lead at the PEI Potato Board, said there is definitely a great deal of concern among growers about whether they will see prices that will offset those costs when it comes times to sell this fall.
In addition to high input costs, Barrett noted many growers are having trouble finding enough workers, causing added stress and workload. Admitting that potato producers tend to be an optimistic lot by nature, he said "they are the least optimistic now than any time I have seen them since I have been in this job."
That assessment was shared by Lorraine MacKinnon, who is the potato specialist with the Department of Agriculture and Land. She said rising input prices are a major topic she hears in her dealings with producers.
"I have also heard people say 'I'm going to put in the same acreage as last year and carry on as normal," she said. "I really hope it is a good season for everybody."
While it is still too soon to tell, the general manager of the PEI Potato Board is predicting there will likely be a reduction from the 84,000 acres planted last spring. Greg Donald noted seed growers are still not allowed to ship product anywhere in Canada or the United States until all of the testing is completed on the two fields where potato wart was found last October that resulted in tablestock potatoes being kept out of the American market for 20 weeks.
Both markets and prices were strong before the closure as PEI, along with the rest of eastern Canada, had a picture perfect growing season in 2021. That followed two years of drought like conditions. Donald said he was aware of a couple of growers who decided not to plant this year, especially on the seed side, but he said some seed growers also plan to sell product for tablestock and processing.
With input costs so high and margins so tight, Donald said producers have to be extra cautious and ensure they are only planting spuds they have a market for.
While the top couple of inches of soil was looking dry in the last week of May, Barrett noted "I dug some hills yesterday (May 25) to look at seed pieces and when you get three or four inches down, there is a fair bit of moisture. " However, he noted some moisture would be welcome and rain was in the forecast the last weekend in May."
Both Barrett and MacKinnon said planting was well over the halfway mark as of May 26. MacKinnon said "it is all over the map really. I know some guys are done or in the home stretch while others are not quite so far along." They both said if the weather cooperated, planting would likely finish up in early June.
