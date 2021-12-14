The federal government has announced recent adjustments to the AgriStability program for producers impacted by the closure of the United States border to PEI potatoes.
The changes will allow late participation under AgriStability, which means producers who did not enroll for the 2021 program year can sign-up now and still access this important income support. Furthermore, the two governments agreed to increase the interim payments of AgriStability, so that producers can now apply for up to 75% of their anticipated payment, up from 50%. Producers have access to a suite of other Business Risk Management (BRM) programs to help them manage issues, and both governments will continue exploring all avenues to minimize the impact for affected PEI farmers. the deadline to submit an interim application for the 2021 program year is March 31.
In a recent technical briefing with the provincial government officials including Premier Dennis King, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) outlined their continued engagement with the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to advance Canada's position that, based on the science, the trade of fresh potatoes from PEI remains safe when appropriate risk mitigation measures are in place. The technical briefing responds to the standing offer from the CFIA for transparent information sharing with the province and follows weeks of close communication and collaboration between both governments and the potato industry.
APHIS has indicated they are seeking clear scientific data in order to be assured that resuming trade is safe. The CFIA is working with APHIS to provide the required information such as the outcome of the CFIA's investigation and all relevant information regarding the recent detections of potato wart. APHIS has also asked for clear risk mitigation measures and an ongoing monitoring plan for a clearly-defined quarantined area. The PEI Government has an important role to play assuring regulated fields have proper restrictions in place to contain the possible spread of virus and appropriate biosecurity practices are applied. Both countries also agreed to collaborate on the review being undertaken by APHIS on their pest risk assessment, which informs APHIS decisions on pest management.
"Our Government is working diligently with the United States to resume trade for PEI fresh potatoes, and is exploring all avenues to minimize the impact on affected PEI farmers. We know how important this issue is to the lives of many Islanders, and we take it extremely seriously," said Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau. " We believe in the science that says the U.S. demands go beyond what is needed to manage risk, and that, with the proper measures in place, the trade of PEI fresh potatoes is safe. In order to resume trade, however, the CFIA must work through the scientific evidence with the U.S. to give them the reassurances needed. As we continue to work through challenges, these adjustments to the AgriStability program are an important step to supporting PEI farmers."
The Government of Canada is also working urgently to explore all avenues of support for affected PEI
"Our Government has been very active raising this issue to the highest levels of Unites States government. We are following the science and are committed to continuing to work in close collaboration along with the U.S. to get them the reassurances they need to resume trade," said Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.
The federal announcement noted there have been at least four engagements with Members of Congress and/or staff and/or Governor, 14 meetings with U.S. administration officials at the U.S./ Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative and over 40 meetings with theCanadian and American industry and labour stakeholders.
"Prince Edward Island has the best potato farmers in the world and all Islanders can be assured that our government is standing up for them every step of the way and will be there to support them through this challenging time," said Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, who is PEI's reprersentative in the federal cabinet. "We will continue our close collaboration with industry, the provincial government, and supply chain partners to ensure we resume this vital trade link and encourage everyone to support our local producers."
Potato wart is a persistent fungus in soil that reduces yield on farms and can spread through the movement of soil, farm equipment, and potatoes from fields. It is a pest regulated under the Plant Protection Act, which means that its detection may trigger measures to control the disease and prevent its spread.
The first potato wart detection in PEI in 2000 resulted in the closure of the US-Canada border for all fresh PEI potatoes – including seed, table stock and processing potatoes – for six months. Since this first detection, the CFIA has surveyed for potato wart annually in PEI and implemented the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan to prevent the spread of this pest to protect plant health and trade.
The number of soil samples for potato wart fluctuates year to year based on market demand and requirements of investigations. Soil sampling for potato wart will continue until the ground freezes. Testing continues in the lab.
