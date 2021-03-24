As producers begin to gear up for spring planting, storage holdings across the country are at a nine year low thanks largely to reduced crops in PEI and New Brunswick.
Figures released by the United Potato Growers of Canada show holdings as of March 1 were 47,356,000 hundredweight, representing an eight per cent drop from the three-year average of 51,450,000. United General Manager Kevin MacIsaac said both Maritime provinces had smaller yields in 2020 due to the hot dry summer.
Island holdings were pegged at 11,507,000 at the first of the month, a 13.4 per cent drop compared to the three year average of 13,281,000. It was an even steeper decline in New Brunswick, as the 5,123,000 cwt represented a 35.6 per cent drop over the three year average of 7,959,000 hundredweight.
Quebec had 5,598,000 hundredweight in storage to start the month, consistent with its three year average of 5,560,000. Ontario was 18.4 per cent above its three year total of 2,745,000 to sit at 3,251,000 hundredweight.
While it means the 2021 crop will not be competing with a big stockpile in the warehouse, MacIsaac said supplies could be tight especially on the processing side for much of the year. The former chair of the PEI Potato Board said the problem could become more acute if restaurant sales increase as more Canadians become vaccinated.
"The decline, especially in PEI, is over all three sectors," he said. "Tablestock is down 5.8 per cent overall but storage is up in western Canada."
He said seed supplies have been tight, especially in the eastern part of the country. New Brunswick seed holdings are down 37.7 per cent and MacIsaac noted both Maritime provinces typically ship to the U.S. and western Canada "but that is not happening this year."
MacIsaac noted that if COVID had not occurred, there would have likely been shortages at some processing plants in eastern Canada last year. Both Manitoba and Alberta increased their acreage last year to supply new processing plants in those provinces and storage holdings in the west are essentially on par with the three year total-- 21,878,000 cwt compared to the average of 21,914,000.
Manitoba, which assumed the title of the country's largest potato producing province last year, had a 17 per cent increase in holdings at 11,146,000 compared to the three year average of 9,530,000. Alberta, which was second in production in 2020, had a 14 percent drop in its holdings at 10,269,000 compared to the average of 11,941,000. British Columbia was also up 6.9 per cent at 463,000 compared to the average of 433,000 hundredweight.
MacIsaac said what producers need more than anything in 2021 is a good growing season. In the case of PEI, one of the worst growing seasons on record in 2018 was followed by two summers that were extremely hot and dry.
However, he pointed out it is not just the Maritimes that is worried about moisture. The general manager has been talking to growers in Manitoba and "they are worried there has been little snow pack this winter and it could be dry to start the season.
