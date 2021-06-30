Canadian potato holdings were 20 per cent below the three year average as planting began to wrap in early June.
"This is one of the lowest recorded stocks on hand for June," said Kevin MacIsaac, general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada. "There were similar reductions right across the country."
There were 14,929,000 hundredweight in storage when the month began compared to the three year average of 18,835,000 cwt. Here on PEI, holdings were down 16.2 per cent from the average in all sectors at 4,300,000 compared to the average of 5,131,000.
New Brunswick had the steepest decline in the east, with the 1,306,000 cwt in holdings, representing a 53.4 per cent drop from the three-year average of 2,803,000. Quebec showed little change at 1,470,000, representing just a 2.1 per cent increase from the average of 1,440,000. Ontario had 37.6 per cent more spuds in storage than the average-- 996,000 compared to 724,000.
Alberta had the biggest decrease in the west over all sectors at 53.8 per cent, checking in at 2,280,000 cwt with the average from 2018-2020 being 4,930,000. Manitoba holdings were up 18.9 per cent at 4,458,000 compared to the average of 3,748,000 hundredweight. British Columbia was up 103 per cent at 120,000 hundredweight compared to the average of 59,000.
Processing holdings in the country were 12.3 million cwt at the first of June, representing a 23.9 per cent drop. MacIsaac noted the reduction of four million hundredweight will challenge processors to make it to the change over before the new crop is ready.
"The supply pipeline across the country should be fairly empty by the end of the season," he went on to say.
PEI had a 10.3 per cent reduction in processing spuds in storage, going from the average of 4,238,000 to 3,800,000. New Brunswick was down 65 per cent with 820,000 in storage compared to the average of 2,331,000 cwt. Storage holdings in Quebec were up 7.4 per cent (753,000 compared to the average of 701,000) and Ontario (842,000--a 36.5 per cent increase from the average of 617,000 to sit at 842,000.)
Manitoba holdings were up 16.4 per cent to stand at 4,090,000 compared to the average of 3,515,000. However, that was more than offset by a 57.6 per cent drop in Alberta going from the average of 4,810,000 to 2,041,000.
Fresh holdings were 3.6 per cent below the three year average, with PEI seeing a 42.4 per cent decrease to sit at 501,000 compared to the average of 870,000 hundredweight. New Brunswick fresh holdings were up 37.3 per cent at 486,000 compared to the average of 354,000.
Quebec holdings were down 7.7 per cent at 631,000 compared to the average of 684,000 while Ontario had 46,7 per cent more fresh potatoes in storage compared to the average at 154,000 cwt. Manitoba was up 60.9 per cent at 367,000 cwt compared to the average of 228 while Alberta had just 4,000 cwt in storage compared to the average of 10,000. British Columbia had 52,000 cwt in storage-- a 108 percent increase from the average of 25,000.
"Supply of table potatoes is tight in the Atlantic region with the average reduction in PEI," the general manager said. "In the west, a slower marketing year for red potatoes has created more inventory for this time of year in Manitoba and British Columbia."
With planting winding down, seed inventories were 13 per cent higher than the average across the country at 389,000 cwt. Prince Edward island and New Brunswick both had no seed in storage compared to the average of 21,000 and 119,000 respectively.
Quebec had 86,000 cwt in seed on hand-- a 56.4 per cent increase from the average of 55,000. Ontario had no seed in storage compared to the average of 1,000 cwt. Manitoba was also out of seed compared to the average of 4,000 cwt, while Alberta had 235,000 cwt left-- a 113 per cent jump over the three year average. British Columbia had 68,000 hundredweight left in storage-- double the three year average.
"Some export seed orders going into the Pacific Northwest were reduced during the early stages of contract negotiations but nothing like a year ago when the sector was facing a seed glut due to the pandemic restrictions."
