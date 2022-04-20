With PEI fresh potatoes now heading south of the border again, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada said total storage holdings on April 1 continue to show strong regional differences.
Kevin MacIsaac noted Island holdings at the start of the month were 13,705,000-- a 33 per cent increase over the three year average of 10,296,000. Banner harvests throughout eastern Canada meant storage holdings were also up in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario. The 6,769,000 cwt on the other side of Northumberland Strait was 22 per cent above the average while Quebec and Ontario were up 38 and 49 per cent over the average at 5,925,000 and 3,200,000 respectively.
While Manitoba was up five per cent at the 8,416,000, the other western provinces were down significantly. Alberta was down 19 per cent at 7,122,000 and British Columbia was down 42 per cent at 172,000.
Turning to the fresh side, MacIsaac said packers in eastern Canada will have ample supply to run into the summer and right into the new crop. He noted the national storage of 9.4 million hundredweight is well above historical levels.
"Demand and disappearance have been trend-setting throughout the winter months," he went on to say.
After destroying close to 300 million pounds of mostly fresh potatoes during the border shutdown, PEI remains 86 per cent above the three year average of 2,087,000 at 3,881,000. New Brunswick is 121 per cent above the average at 1,588,000 while Quebec and Ontario are 32 and 54 per cent over the three year average respectively. Turning to the west, Manitoba is down five per cent at 581,000 while Alberta is up nine per cent at 248,000 and British Columbia is 20 per cent below the average mark at 155,000.
Processing holdings were 10 per cent above average nationally to sit at 28.6 million hundredweight and the general managed noted "fryers in the eastern provinces have run hard to use the additional supply available to them." By contrast, processors in western Canada have managed their inventory by bringing in potatoes throughout the season to meet increased capacity.
"Chip supplies in central Canada are abundant and companies have advised growers they will be accepting deliveries much later in the storage season in addition to requiring smaller volumes of field fry contracts," he went on to say.
The seed average of 7.3 million pounds is two per cent below the three year average. PEI was down 20 per cent at 1,432,000 compared to the average of 1,790,000. However, New Brunswick is up 18 per cent at 1,584,000, Quebec increased 15 per cent at 1,076,000 and Ontario is 164 per cent above average at 140,000. Manitoba is up seven per cent at 1,471,000, while Alberta is down 14 per cent at 1,534,000 and B.C. 84 per cent below average at 17,000.
"Early planting in the Pacific Northwest has helped draw down western inventories early in the season," he said.
PEI is unable to ship seed either south of the border or across Canada and he noted "other provinces have stepped up to fill those gaps in the marketplace and all available seed will likely be utilitized."
