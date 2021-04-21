With planting already started in some areas of the country, potato storage holdings as of April 1 were at the lowest level in a decade.
Holdings nationally for all sectors at the beginning of the month were 38,037,000 hundredweight-- a nine per cent drop over the three year average of 41,786,000 according to figures released by United Potato Growers of Canada.
"A snapshot from this same month a year ago had stocks 4.5 per cent between three-year averages so these figures show deeper reductions in supply than 2020," said Kevin MacIsaac. "This is one of the lowest stocks on hand for several years and one has to go back to April of 2011 to see lower values when they were estimated at 37,548,000 cwt."
The general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada noted the biggest reduction came in New Brunswick, where the 4,195,000 hundredweight was 36.1 per cent lower than the three year average of 6,566,000. Alberta was also down 21.7 per cent at 7,562, 000 compared to the average of 9,652,000.
PEI was down 11.4 per cent at 9,689,000 cwt compared to the average of 10,939,000. On the other side of the ledger, Ontario was up 20.6 per cent at 2,491,000 (compared to the average of 2,066,000) while Manitoba had 17.7 per cent more spuds in storage overall at 9,433,000 hundredweight compared to the average of 8,017,000. Quebec and British Columbia were also up slightly at 2.2 and 1.6 per cent above the average respectively.
"Processing holdings were 10.6 per cent below the average," MacIsaac noted.
The 25,161,000 hundredweight was more than three million hundredweight below the average, led by a 45.4 per cent drop in New Brunswick (2,304,000 cwt compared to the average of 4,218,000) and Alberta (down 28.1 per cent at 5,529,000 compared to the 7,691,000 average.
PEI also showed a 6.1 per cent drop at 6,516,000 compared to the average of 6,941,000 cwt. Manitoba was up 19 per cent to stand at 7,183,000 cwt while Ontario had 1,730,000 hundredweight in storage-- a 18.3 per cent increase over the three year total.
"Fryers have managed inventory, factory down time and imports to reach this stage in the calendar year," the general manager said. "Manitoba's increase reaches back to better production years before two difficult harvests. Ontario's increase is destined for chip contracts."
PEI had the largest reduction in fresh potatoes with the 1,401,000 cwt in storage being a 36.3 per cent reduction over the three year average of 2,199,000. Alberta also had a reduction of 3.4 per cent going from 239,000 cwt in the three year average to 288,000. All other provinces saw an increase in their fresh storage holdings, led by the British Columbia (55.5 per cent) , Ontario (31 per cent) and New Brunswick (17,7 per cent).
"It appears packers may have buffered their fresh supply with table potatoes imported last fall," MacIsaac explained. "Canadian stocks are still below April 1 of last year, a time when fresh demand was exceptional as consumers stockpiled for the weeks leading up to and during isolation from the pandemic."
On the seed side of the equation, supply was 6.6 per cent below the three year average of 7,572,000 hundredweight to sit at 7,071,000. The biggest decreases were in New Brunswick (38.2 per cent) and British Columbia 21.2 per cent. PEI had a drop of 1.6 per cent at 1,771,000 cwt compared to the average of 1,800,000.
"Many areas report a sold out situation, however draw down on seed has slowed in some areas awaiting contract volumes with processing customers," the general manager noted. "Manitoba is showing the largest increase in seed stocks and all of that seed will be needed to plant the crop in that province."
