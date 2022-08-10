The discovery of another case of potato wart as part of the testing being done by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was certainly not a surprise.
Counting the two cases discovered last fall that resulted in the border shutdown, that brings the number of positive finds to four. According to the CFIA, the field was adjacent to one of the two fields where wart was found last October. The spuds grown in the field were destined for the Cavendish Farms plant and would never have left the province unless they were in a french fry bag.
While tablestock shipments resumed south of the border in April, largely under the same conditions as when they were shut down, the U.S. has been adamant seed can’t move until all of the testing by CFIA is completed. Since the Americans have threatened to block shipments from any other province that plants Island seed, that section of the industry is effectively finished until the testing is complete. The inspection agency maintains that job could take until sometime in 2023, but they are hiring workers and setting up more laboratory facilities in an attempt to speed that process along.
So far, there has been no reaction to the find from either the National Potato Council (the industry group that lobbied hard to have the border closed) or the United States Department of Agriculture. This is quite literally a case where “no news is good news.” There is no reason the find should have sparked an American reaction because CFIA was following a testing protocol agreed to by both countries, but that was also the case last fall and we unfortunately all know how that story ended.
While this year’s potato crop (just like all other commodities) could use some rain, thanks to dry conditions in mid to late July, the crop is shaping up well. While there is still some time to go before harvest, things are looking good for the most expensive crop ever planted in the province’s history and hopefully there will be a return in the marketplace this fall that will reflect those costs.
Congratulations to Morgan and Karissa Smallman from J & J Farms Ltd in Knutsford, who were recently named the 2022 winners of the Outstanding Young Farmer Award for Atlantic Canada. A sixth generation farm, the Smallmans grow 400 acres of chip stock potatoes. As part of their rotation, they plant soil building crops such as Sudan Sorghum and Alfalfa to ensure optimal soil health.
The couple will now go on to Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers competition this November in Saskatoon, where they will compete against winners from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta/Northwest Territories and British Columbia/Yukon.
They join the company of past Island winners like Vernon and Bertha Campbell (1993), Steven and Jessica Reeves (2005), Greg and Tania MacKenzie (2009) Andrew and Heidi Lawless (2014) and Justin and Laura Rogers in 2019.
PEI has more than held its own in the regional competition and that is a testament to the strength of the Island industry and a positive sign for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.