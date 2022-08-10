Andy Walker
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

The discovery of another case of potato wart as part of the testing being done by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was certainly not a surprise.

Counting the two cases discovered last fall that resulted in the border shutdown, that brings the number of positive finds to four. According to the CFIA, the field was adjacent to one of the two fields where wart was found last October. The spuds grown in the field were destined for the Cavendish Farms plant and would never have left the province unless they were in a french fry bag.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.