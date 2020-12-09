The discovery of potato wart in two fields in Queens County is a "very serious concern" and Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson said his department is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on the issue.
He told Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker in the legislature the federal agency is mandated to deal with the issue and is following all the proscribed protocols put in place after the discovery of the pest in 2000 saw Island potatoes shut out of the American market for six months, costing Island growers over $20 million in sales.
The CFIA has confirmed the two fields (which cover approximately 20 hectares combined) have been placed under quarantine and the control measures laid out in the Potato Wart Domestic Long-Term Management Plan are being implemented. They include surveillance; controlling the movement of equipment, tubers, plant material, and soil; and, cleaning and disinfecting machinery to prevent the spread of the pest.
Potato wart is caused by a soil-borne fungus that attacks the growing points on the potato plant, such as eyes, buds, and stolon tips. The fungus can remain dormant in the soil for several years or more as resting spores.
It is considered a quarantinable pest under the International Plant Protection Convention however it does not pose a risk to human health. The ban on shipments south of the border does not apply to Island tablestock or processing potatoes.
While seed potato shipments south of the border were suspended effective November 20, Bevan-Baker wanted to know what action the minister planned to take to ensure there was no disruption of seed shipments from PEI to the rest of Canada. Thompson said he was hopeful the issue could be resolved quickly. There has been no change to interprovincial shipments due to the discovery.
"We certainly hope no other cases are found and it doesn't get any worse," the minister said.
The CFIA is continuing to test other samples, including the source fields for the potatoes planted in the two infected fields but, as of December 4, all tests had come back negative. The CFIA announcement indicates no seed potatoes from the 2020 harvest have been shipped from this farm prior to the discovery of potato wart and movement of seed potatoes or soil from this farm to any other locations is currently prohibited.
South of the border, the National Potato Council issued a statement praising the rapid response of the CFIA and the U.S. Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and welcomed the commitment of the government agencies on both sides of the border that the issue "will be addressed based upon the best available science relating to this destructive disease.”
CEO Kam Quarles said his organization is working with state potato organizations to inform U.S. growers who may be intending to source seed from PEI for the upcoming year. However, he added “We have been advised that no seed from the identified areas has been shipped to the United States in four years. However, we are working closely with USDA to monitor recipients of seed in years-past out of an abundance of caution."
After the protocols were put in place when the border reopened, subsequent discoveries of the virus in 2012 and 2014 did not result in any widespread trade issues.
