Testing conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for the national potato wart survey, required as part of the long-term management plan established over two decades ago, has not detected any samples of the virus.

A recent statement from the agency notes nearly 1,500 soil samples were tested from fields in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. One criteria in field selection was farms that had previously sourced seed potatoes from Prince Edward Island. Testing was not done in PEI or Newfoundland -- the only two provinces were wart has ever been found.

