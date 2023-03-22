Testing conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for the national potato wart survey, required as part of the long-term management plan established over two decades ago, has not detected any samples of the virus.
A recent statement from the agency notes nearly 1,500 soil samples were tested from fields in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. One criteria in field selection was farms that had previously sourced seed potatoes from Prince Edward Island. Testing was not done in PEI or Newfoundland -- the only two provinces were wart has ever been found.
Island seed growers have been unable to ship outside the province since November of 2021, when a ministerial order halted shipments south of the border following the discovery of two cases of potato wart in areas under the long-range management plan established in 2020 when potato wart was first found in the province.
While tablestock growers were allowed back into the U.S. market in April of 2022, the U.S. is refusing to allow the resumption of seed until all of the samples collected following the discovery of the virus have been analyzed. They have also indicated they will block shipments from other provinces if Island seed is used.
"This survey is an important step in the Government of Canada's efforts to help contain and control the spread of potato wart and reassure domestic and international trading partners," the CFIA statement notes. "The survey results have been provided to the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) and the Canadian Potato Council. Science will continue to inform the CFIA's evidence-based decision-making in managing potato wart."
The agency describes monitoring for potato wart across the country is an important part of mitigating risk and ensuring that current outbreaks remain contained and controlled. Potato wart is an extremely persistent fungus in soil that may reduce yield and potato tuber quality on farms. It can spread through the movement of soil, farm equipment, and potatoes from fields that have potato wart. As a pest regulated under the Plant Protection Act, its detection triggers measures to help contain and control the disease and prevent its spread. Potato wart poses no threat to human health.
