Following the two week circuit breaker put in place by the chief public health office, in person workshops planned for this week by the Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield have been converted to sessions on Zoom.
The meetings were slated to be held December 8 at the Emerald Community Centre and the Mill River Resort the following day at the board office meeting room and December 10 at the St. Peter’s Community Complex. PEI growers and AIM partners are encouraged to contact the Board office for links to one of the sessions.
Ryan Barrett and Morgan McNeil will be talking about cover crops. Barrett will be sharing results on the use of fall-seeded cover crops before and after potatoes in rotation as well as data regarding fall hilling ahead of potatoes.
